The Sun News
Latest
11th October 2017 - Payroll fraud: Uneasy calm in Bayelsa as govt. compile names
11th October 2017 - Lagos endorses Digital Banana’s Technology hub
11th October 2017 - Union decries killings of Nigerians in South Africa
11th October 2017 - Poly teachers issue 21-day strike notice
11th October 2017 - Kwankwaso tasks women, girls to take destiny in own hands
11th October 2017 - Court orders permanent forfeiture 56 houses linked to Diezani
11th October 2017 - Ajimobi hosts Tinubu, Akande, APC govs, others Thursday
11th October 2017 - UNFPA, C’ River govt. partner on family planning method
11th October 2017 - BREAKING: 2 kidnapped Chinese construction workers regain freedom in Abuja
11th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Ozubulu community roots for Nwoye
Home / National / Payroll fraud: Uneasy calm in Bayelsa as govt. compile names

Payroll fraud: Uneasy calm in Bayelsa as govt. compile names

— 11th October 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is currently uneasy calm in Bayelsa State as the state government has began the compilation of names of Civil servants indicted in payroll fraud in the state.

Sources in Bayelsa State Government House said Governor Henry Seriake Dickson met with his deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (rtd) and members of the Civil service reforms, on Tuesday, and directed the deputy governor to ensure the compilation of the names so far identified as having allegedly defrauded the state government.

The Jonah report was also expected to identified the amount the state would save henceforth by stopping the fraud.

Another assignment given to the deputy governor, according to sources, was to reduce the voluminous report on the Civil Service reforms into a comprehensive policy of government.

A source in the Civil Service reforms committee, who declined to mention the number of those indicted, said top civil servants were involved in the pay roll fraud going on in the state.

The source confirmed that the state had commenced the compilation of the names adding that those indicted were found to be collecting salaries in the state civil service, federal agencies including the Federal University of Otuoke.

“I want us to reduce this voluminous report to a comprehensive government policy.. There is need for specifics in the reports such as those who did not report for the verification exercise. Who are the names being taken out; the salary component in the various places where these frauds are committed? How much will be saved from those taken out; I mean the total amount of money. In the secondary and primary schools, we have two teachers and 30 non academic staff, in some schools; we have two teachers to 15 non academic staff. That cannot continue.” Dickson was quoted to have said.

When contacted, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso- Markson, confirmed that Governor Dickson met with his deputy and the Civil Service committee but declined to give details of the meeting.

According to him, the governor was very serious about the issue of the reforms and would act in the interest of the citizens of the state, as it is aimed at sanitising the system and repositioning it for efficiency and greater productivity.

He said: “I know that the governor held a meeting with the various panels, the one on the civil service, the tertiary institutions, the secondary and primary schools and the local government areas. All I can say for now is that this governor has the political will to take on this evil which has held down this state for long. Very soon the reforms will be made public through a special broadcast to the State by Governor Dickson.’’

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Payroll fraud: Uneasy calm in Bayelsa as govt. compile names

— 11th October 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa There is currently uneasy calm in Bayelsa State as the state government has began the compilation of names of Civil servants indicted in payroll fraud in the state. Sources in Bayelsa State Government House said Governor Henry Seriake Dickson met with his deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (rtd) and members of…

  • Lagos endorses Digital Banana’s Technology hub

    — 11th October 2017

    By Sampson Unamka The Lagos State Commissioner for Science and  Technology, Mr Olufemi Odubiyi has inaugurated the Digital Bananas Technology hub (DBT) at Onikan, Lagos. The DBT is  set to empower thousands of Nigerian youths in the acquisition of practical and relevant work experience within the IT Industry. The commissioner commended DBT team for their…

  • Union decries killings of Nigerians in South Africa

    — 11th October 2017

    The President, Nigeria Union, South Africa (NUSA), Mr Adetola Olubajo, on Wednesday decried series of killings of Nigerians in the country, saying the body is not happy with it. Olubajo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that Nigerian and South African Governments should protect the lives of Nigerians…

  • Poly teachers issue 21-day strike notice

    — 11th October 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government after which it plans to embark on an indefinite strike. The ultimatum takes effect from October 9. This formed part of the decisions reached at the 89th National Executive Council meeting of the union held…

  • Kwankwaso tasks women, girls to take destiny in own hands

    — 11th October 2017

    From: Desmond Mboh, Kano A former governor of Kano State, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has challenged the Girl-Child in the North to aspire for the best in all her endeavours, by taking their destinies in their own hands. Kwankwaso, a serving senator of Federal Republic of Nigeria gave the charged, in Kano, on Wednesday, at…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share