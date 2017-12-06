The Sun News
Latest
6th December 2017 - Payroll fraud: Bayelsa govt. uncovers 500 admin officers in Sagbama LG
6th December 2017 - LG workers’ salary: Our Story, by Bayelsa ALGON
6th December 2017 - Fayose’s Xmas clothing: Ekiti APC chieftain, gov’s aide lock horns
6th December 2017 - Numan killings: We’re heading towards militarised society – cleric
6th December 2017 - PDP chair: Rivers denies forcing candidates on delegates, endorses Secondus
6th December 2017 - Alleged graft: Court okays Ekiti probe panel on Fayemi
6th December 2017 - APDA urges FG to address youth unemployment
6th December 2017 - Delta trains 1,400 teachers in phonetics
6th December 2017 - Oyo gov’s wife urges women to cultivate resilience spirit
6th December 2017 - Nigeria’ll be swamped with wastes by 2020 – Osibanjo
Home / National / Payroll fraud: Bayelsa govt. uncovers 500 admin officers in Sagbama LG

Payroll fraud: Bayelsa govt. uncovers 500 admin officers in Sagbama LG

— 6th December 2017

…5000 non-academic staff in state tertiary institutions

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government’s committee on Civil Service Reforms, investigating the payroll fraud in the state, said it has uncovered 500 administrative officers at the Sagbama Local Government Council.

The panel said it has also discovered a total of 5,000 non-academic staff at the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, and other state-owned five tertiary institutions in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated this, on Wednesday,  in a statement he signed.

He explained that the discovery of the shocking number of administration officers in the council and the 5,000 non-academic staff was part of the ongoing efforts of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson’s administration to clean up the payroll mess in the state.

According to him, the discovery of the 500 administrative officers in one of the local government areas only showed the large number of redundant workers drawing salaries for doing nothing in the state.

While hinting that the state government would make public how the names found their way into the payroll voucher, he added that government would not relent in its efforts to solve the problem of the bleeding of the resources of the state by a few unscrupulous elements in the state.

Iworiso- Markson noted that the bloated wage bill in the eight local government areas of the state was responsible for recent negative and false media reports that Bayelsa State Government owed salaries of workers.

He stated that the fraud in the local government area and the over bloated wage bill had made it impossible for the councils to pay salaries of local governments even when their allocations are not tampered with as a matter of state policy in Bayelsa.

His words, “Only recently, the state committee on the Civil Service Reforms uncovered 500 administrative officers in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“A number of these administrative officers work as clerical staff in primary schools. That’s why in most of our schools you have more non-academic staff and very few teachers.

“Take for instance, in a school you will find just two teachers and 50 non-academic staff. That’s why the councils ‘wage bills are high because of workers who have been put there to draw salaries without working.”

He said that situation of the payroll fraud in the council was not different at the tertiary education sector as shown by the discovery of 5,000 non academic staff in the sector.

Iworiso- Markson also lamented that it was not conceivable to engage and maintain 5,000 non-academic staff in six tertiary institutions in the state.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Payroll fraud: Bayelsa govt. uncovers 500 admin officers in Sagbama LG

— 6th December 2017

…5000 non-academic staff in state tertiary institutions From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government’s committee on Civil Service Reforms, investigating the payroll fraud in the state, said it has uncovered 500 administrative officers at the Sagbama Local Government Council. The panel said it has also discovered a total of 5,000 non-academic staff at the…

  • LG workers’ salary: Our Story, by Bayelsa ALGON

    — 6th December 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Bayelsa State chapter, has declared that the dwindling federal allocation should be blamed for the salary backlog in the eight local government councils of the state. This was even as the Bayelsa State Government said it has saved N40 million from checkmating payroll…

  • Fayose’s Xmas clothing: Ekiti APC chieftain, gov’s aide lock horns

    — 6th December 2017

    …Fayose didn’t owe Ekiti workers  a dime – Adelusi From: Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Adebayo Orire, and Press Secretary to Governor Ayo Fayose, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, on Tuesday, locked horns over the Christmas’ clothes for 20,000 children the governor is currently distributing to children of…

  • Numan killings: We’re heading towards militarised society – cleric

    — 6th December 2017

      From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna. The Archbishop, Kaduna Catholic Diocese, His Grace, Man-oso Ndagoso, has said that the spate of insecurity arising from farmers/herdsmen clash across the country is capable of militarising the country. Specifically, Bishop Ndagoso noted that the recent killings between farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Numan, Adamawa State, forced people to abandon…

  • PDP chair: Rivers denies forcing candidates on delegates, endorses Secondus

    — 6th December 2017

    From: TONY JOHN,  Port Harcourt The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, has unanimously endorsed Prince Uche Secondus as its sole aspirant for the position of national chairman of the party. The party, however, dismissed the insinuation of imposition of aspirants on the delegates. The PDP holds its national conference, on Saturday,  December 9,…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share