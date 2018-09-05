While expressing the party’s solidarity with the workers, Adagunodo said: “Workers strike would have been averted if the governor hadn’t abandoned his responsibilities to cater for the welfare and security of the greater number of the people of Osun State. Rather than attend to the germane issues raised by the labour unions while the ultimatum lasted, Aregbesola was busy with desperate political campaigns to install his surrogate as the next governor. We condemn this gross insensitivity and call on the governor to immediately address the demands of the workers in order to save millions of innocent citizens from the consequences of a prolonged strike.”

The chairman of the PDP, Soji Adagunodo, in a statement, described the nonpayment of workers’ and pensioners’ financial entitlements as callous and unwarranted. Adagunodo said: “Government has no justification for the brazen oppression of workers who toil day and night to sustain the running of public institutions. To make matters worse, Aregbesola continues to make senior citizens who are pensioners objects of ridicule in the society by refusing to pay their meager pensions and gratuities.”

Reacting to the PDP’s statement, the All Progressives Congress (APC) described the PDP as a failed party where previous administrations did not prioritise workers’ welfare and therefore they are not in a position to teach the APC-led government how to take care of workers.

It said that Aregbesola’s APC-led administration took over from PDP when workers’ welfare status

had already been in a shambles. It added that it was Aregbesola that came to redeem their hope when he started paying workers’ salaries between 25th and 26th of every month and also increased salaries until economic recession set in.

The party’s Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, who stated this in a chat with Daily Sun, added that the governor has assured that he would not owe workers and pensioners a dime before his tenure expires in November.

Oyatomi said: “So, we don’t need the intervention of a failed party to teach us how to take care of our workers. After all, they don’t have any good plan for anybody. The government of Osun and APC may not need the intervention of ‘unserious’ political gang called APC. We are not in the same category.”