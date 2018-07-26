– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - Apapa: FG must revive ports, oil pipelines in other states to save Lagos – Ambode
26th July 2018 - Fayemi re-assures on good governance, vows not to disappoint Eliti people
26th July 2018 - Rotary Int’l begins rehabilitation of 5 hospitals in Ebonyi
26th July 2018 - APC crisis: Nigerians must apologise to S’ East, says IYM
26th July 2018 - FG approves N103.7m medical equipment for NPA
26th July 2018 - Pavard beats Ahmed Musa to Best Russia 2018 Goal
26th July 2018 - India’s historical struggle closely linked to Africa – PM Modi
26th July 2018 - Osun guber: INEC closes nomination, screens 48 political parties
26th July 2018 - Gunmen kill 3 cops in Rivers
26th July 2018 - C’ River APC protests Ayade’s planned defection
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Pavard beats Ahmed Musa to Best Russia 2018 Goal
Pavard

Pavard beats Ahmed Musa to Best Russia 2018 Goal

— 26th July 2018
Fans all over the world have voted for Benjamin Pavard’s stunner as Hyundai Goal of the Russia 2018 World Cup. The 22-year-old netted sublime equaliser for France in 4-3 comeback win over Argentina

The defender’s effort pips 17 other sublime World Cup goals, including that of Nigeria’s Musa Ahmed, to top accolade.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia treated football lovers to 169 goals in 64 matches.

In an online poll where over three million FIFA.com users cast their votes, Pavard’s outside-of-the-foot rocket for France against Argentina, in which the 22-year-old displayed marvelous technique, has been voted the best at the tournament.

READ ALSO Huge fire leaves 25,000 people homeless in Southern Philippines

The winner now describes the goal:  “The ball bounced up as it came to me. I didn’t even think about it. I just tried to get over it and keep it down,” Pavard told FIFA.com after France’s round of 16 thriller with Argentina.

“I was trying to hit it in the direction it came from, which is what the strikers always tell me. I didn’t think it over, and when it went in I just felt so happy.”

Pavard’s goal saw off stiff competition to win the accolade, including Juan Quintero’s delightful low free-kick for Colombia against Japan in the group stage which finished second, and Luka Modric’s long range stunner against Argentina, also in the group stage, which came third in the voting.

Pavard becomes the first European player to win the Goal of the Tournament accolade since its creation in 2006.

At Brazil 2014, it was bestowed on eventual adidas Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez, whose venomous, dipping volley also later earned him the 2014 FIFA Puskas Award.

Other previous winners include Maxi Rodriguez (Argentina) and Diego Forlan (Uruguay) winning in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AMBODE

Apapa: FG must revive ports, oil pipelines in other states to save Lagos – Ambode

— 26th July 2018

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Tuesday, tasked the Federal Government to do everything within its powers to revive existing Ports in other states of the federation so as to bring about permanent solution to the perennial traffic congestion in Apapa axis of the State. Governor Ambode, who spoke at the Third Quarter Town…

  • FAYEMI

    Fayemi re-assures on good governance, vows not to disappoint Eliti people

    — 26th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday, reassured the people of the state that he would not disappoint them for the confidence reposed in him. He said he would not fail the people considering the  experience he had got as a former governor of the state, which he said, had afforded…

  • ROTARY

    Rotary Int’l begins rehabilitation of 5 hospitals in Ebonyi

    — 26th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Rotary International, through the Rotarian Action for Population and Development (RAPD), has commenced the rehabilitation of five secondary hospitals in different locations in Ebonyi State. The hospitals are Mile 4 Hospital, Abakaliki; Presbyterian Joint Hospital, Uburu; General Hospital, Ezzamgbo; General Hospital, Ikwo; and General Hospital; Itim Ukwu. This was disclosed, on…

  • EAST

    APC crisis: Nigerians must apologise to S’ East, says IYM

    — 26th July 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Following the exodus of membership presently hitting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Igbo Youths Movement (IYM), has demanded apology from Nigerians to the people of the South-East geo-political zone. The group said the apology must come because of the zone’s innate wisdom in the voting choice they made in 2015…

  • MEDICAL

    FG approves N103.7m medical equipment for NPA

    — 26th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, approved the purchase of medical and laboratory equipment worth N103.7 million for the Nigerian Ports Authority. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, told State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting that government would ensure that the clinic can…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share