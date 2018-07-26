Fans all over the world have voted for Benjamin Pavard’s stunner as Hyundai Goal of the Russia 2018 World Cup. The 22-year-old netted sublime equaliser for France in 4-3 comeback win over Argentina

The defender’s effort pips 17 other sublime World Cup goals, including that of Nigeria’s Musa Ahmed, to top accolade.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia treated football lovers to 169 goals in 64 matches.

In an online poll where over three million FIFA.com users cast their votes, Pavard’s outside-of-the-foot rocket for France against Argentina, in which the 22-year-old displayed marvelous technique, has been voted the best at the tournament.

The winner now describes the goal: “The ball bounced up as it came to me. I didn’t even think about it. I just tried to get over it and keep it down,” Pavard told FIFA.com after France’s round of 16 thriller with Argentina.

“I was trying to hit it in the direction it came from, which is what the strikers always tell me. I didn’t think it over, and when it went in I just felt so happy.”

Pavard’s goal saw off stiff competition to win the accolade, including Juan Quintero’s delightful low free-kick for Colombia against Japan in the group stage which finished second, and Luka Modric’s long range stunner against Argentina, also in the group stage, which came third in the voting.

Pavard becomes the first European player to win the Goal of the Tournament accolade since its creation in 2006.

At Brazil 2014, it was bestowed on eventual adidas Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez, whose venomous, dipping volley also later earned him the 2014 FIFA Puskas Award.

Other previous winners include Maxi Rodriguez (Argentina) and Diego Forlan (Uruguay) winning in 2006 and 2010 respectively.