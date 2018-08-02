Nigeria: A fractured nation (2)

When we hear patriotism, we think about laying down our lives for the country. I would describe it as intense loyalty to one’s nation and its interests.

Newton Jibunoh

Love for one’s country is a primordial affection that does not hinge basically on anything substantial, simply an intangible essence with no physical substance, yet vicariously glorious. I once read this statement in an opinion piece of a daily newspaper and it has stuck with me ever since. The writer in that article was asking if Nigeria deserved our patriotism, explaining that Nigeria, over the years, has had a deficient and decadent political class and leadership elite that robbed the nation of its well-deserved chance to sport among its peers and superiors as an eminent member of the comity of nations, both in terms of development and prosperity for its citizens.

In other words, Nigeria was like a ship that has been steered for so long by captains who either were grossly inept at steering or were selfishly setting a course that benefited only self. It makes one wonder just when is the right time to abandon ship.

Last week, I ended my piece with the promise to discuss the issue of patriotism. Today, our nation is faced with monumental and grave challenges that have been with us for decades. And unless the leaders and those that are led can demonstrate some love for the nation, Nigeria will continue in crisis.

This crisis brings with it disjointed development, massive corruption, civil war everywhere/anywhere, deficiency in educational and health development, infrastructural decay and everybody to himself or herself. There is no more love for the nation anywhere, which is known as patriotism. So, let me begin by trying to explain what patriotism is and what it means to a nation like Nigeria.

In the 2000s, a particular part of the nation wanted and in fact went as far as instituting Sharia law in some states, about nine of them; rather than examine and try to understand the reason behind this, we swept everything under the carpet and continued with our lives. My understanding then was that a good part of Nigeria was no longer happy with western education. It is possible that this activism went underground and came out as Boko Haram. The same could be said of when the advocacy for resource control started in the South-South. We can see what the result of that unaddressed agitation is now.

When we hear the word patriotism, we think it is all about laying down our lives for the country. I beg to differ, as I would describe patriotism as intense loyalty to one’s nation and its interest. It is a well known fact that most of the developed countries of the world today attained greatness partly as a result of the patriotism shown by their citizens. From the kneeling movement in America to the Biafra protests in Nigeria, people have come up with different ways of expressing their discontent with society. We have instances where tribes rebel against the authorities for being excluded from government and societal benefits. If we look at the recent issues with regard to the Niger Delta militants and the Biafran movement, there is a common lack of patriotism, which in turn causes a backlash from the government. For the Niger Deltans who harbour the majority of the country’s oil, but live in dire poverty, is their lack of patriotism justified?