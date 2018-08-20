Patigi youths, elders’ll vote Buhari in 2019 – Emir Chatta

– The Sun News
Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Ahead of 2019, a first class traditional ruler in Kwara State and Emir of Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta-Umar, at the weekend, declared that, “the  youths  and elders of the area would vote for President Muhammadu Buhari during the next year general elections.”

Alhaji Chatta-Umar gave this assurance in his palace while receiving thousands of youths from Lade, Kpada and Patigi districts that held a rally tagged ‘Patigi for Buhari 2019’ in support of his  re-election.

The monarch described numerous achievements of the president as highly commendable and inspiring hence the need for all and sundry to support him.

The traditional ruler said that the Patigi-Share and Patigi- Kpada roads which have been in deplorable condition for close to two decades are now under construction under President Buhari within three years.

He pointed out that it is a normal phenomenon for every right thinking human being to pay good deeds with good deeds.

The royal father expressed appreciation to the Nigerian leader for touching the lives of his subjects positively and urged the Federal Government to do more.

“If he does that he should be reassured that the youths who are the people, who are enjoying it and not only the youth even some of the elders who are still alive will enjoy the infrastructure too so that what is gingering them and energising them to go for President Buhari.

“Our roads had been  there for 20 years no repair and then within 3 years he has come, as a human being they have to do something so that is exactly what I think they have done and the elders concur.”

Also speaking, the coordinator of the Patigi for Buhari 2019, Comrade Muhammed Baba Mahmud said the the people of Patigi, Kpada and Lade districts would remain grateful to President Buhari.

Comrade Baba-Mahmud identified major achievements of the federal government in the area to include ongoing reconstruction of Patigi- Share road, ongoing construction of Patigi-Kpada road,  over 400 N-Power beneficiaries from Patigi Local Government Area,  about 1,200 beneficiaries of the Household Upliftment programme, fight against corruption, improved security,  improved power supply and bumper harvest for farmers in the area due to access to fertiliser.

A co-convener of the rally, Hajia Aishat Ahman-Patigi, who said that the area had been marginalised for years, reaffirmed the support and loyalty of the people for President Buhari.

