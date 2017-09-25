Patients plead with JOHESU to end strike

Some patients at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State, have appealed to the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to save further loss of lives by suspending its strike.

A NAN Correspondent who visited the centre reports however that doctors are offering services to patients.

FMC Keffi chapter of JOHESU joined the nationwide indefinite strike declared by its national body on Sept. 21.

The patients, who spoke in separate interviews with NAN, also appealed to the Federal Government to consider the demands of JOHESU with a view to resolving the dispute in the interest of Nigerians.

Mr Joe Agbo, an in-patient, said: “The absence of nurses and other health workers is affecting our health negatively.

“Because when doctors consult and make prescriptions, the nurses who should administer those prescriptions are not available to do that.

“We are not happy about the situation because the less privileged who cannot afford to go to private hospitals are the ones at the receiving end of this strike.

“The doctors are doing their best; but we want the nurses and other health workers to resume work as all of them have their different roles in this business of saving lives.”

Another patient, Mrs Fatima Abdullahi, urged the federal government and the union to reach a compromise for the sake of the masses.

Abdullahi said the least Nigerians deserved was attention to their health in the face of current economic hardships, urging both parties to shift ground to avert further loss of lives due to inadequate healthcare delivery.

“Though doctors are providing services, the services of nurses and other health workers are critical too for effective healthcare delivery,’’ she said.

JOHESU embarked on the industrial action to press home demands for improved condition of service and facilities in health institutions.

The members are specifically asking for the review of their retirement age from 60 years to 65 years and autonomy of the teaching and specialist hospitals.

Other demands include adequate funding of the health sector, abolition of scale to scale promotion and salary review. (NAN)