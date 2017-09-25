The Sun News
Latest
25th September 2017 - Patients plead with JOHESU to end strike
25th September 2017 - S’ Korea wants peaceful resolution of nuclear crisis
25th September 2017 - Ogun private health facilities tasked on data evaluation
25th September 2017 - ‎IPOB remains terrorist group, Presidential aide
25th September 2017 - FIIRO develops industrial blueprint to create 5m jobs annually
25th September 2017 - APC c’ttee on True federalism sits in Ilorin
25th September 2017 - Human trafficking: NAPTIP seeks deployment of personnel to Embassies‎
25th September 2017 - BREAKING: Gunmen invade Olubadan palace
25th September 2017 - Oil gains as producers say market rebalancing
25th September 2017 - APC restructuring summit on in Kwara
Home / National / Patients plead with JOHESU to end strike

Patients plead with JOHESU to end strike

— 25th September 2017

Some patients at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State, have appealed to the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to save further loss of lives by suspending its strike.
A NAN Correspondent who visited the centre reports however that doctors are offering services to patients.
FMC Keffi chapter of JOHESU joined the nationwide indefinite strike declared by its national body on Sept. 21.
The patients, who spoke in separate interviews with NAN, also appealed to the Federal Government to consider the demands of JOHESU with a view to resolving the dispute in the interest of Nigerians.
Mr Joe Agbo, an in-patient, said: “The absence of nurses and other health workers is affecting our health negatively.
“Because when doctors consult and make prescriptions, the nurses who should administer those prescriptions are not available to do that.
“We are not happy about the situation because the less privileged who cannot afford to go to private hospitals are the ones at the receiving end of this strike.
“The doctors are doing their best; but we want the nurses and other health workers to resume work as all of them have their different roles in this business of saving lives.”
Another patient, Mrs Fatima Abdullahi, urged the federal government and the union to reach a compromise for the sake of the masses.
Abdullahi said the least Nigerians deserved was attention to their health in the face of current economic hardships, urging both parties to shift ground to avert further loss of lives due to inadequate healthcare delivery.
“Though doctors are providing services, the services of nurses and other health workers are critical too for effective healthcare delivery,’’ she said.
JOHESU embarked on the industrial action to press home demands for improved condition of service and facilities in health institutions.
The members are specifically asking for the review of their retirement age from 60 years to 65 years and autonomy of the teaching and specialist hospitals.
Other demands include adequate funding of the health sector, abolition of scale to scale promotion and salary review. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Patients plead with JOHESU to end strike

— 25th September 2017

Some patients at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State, have appealed to the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to save further loss of lives by suspending its strike. A NAN Correspondent who visited the centre reports however that doctors are offering services to patients. FMC Keffi chapter of JOHESU joined the nationwide indefinite…

  • Ogun private health facilities tasked on data evaluation

    — 25th September 2017

     A call has gone to private health facilities in Ogun State to always forward collated data of their activities to appropriate agency of government in order to enhancing adequate data capturing and improving health indices of the State.  The Advocacy Working Group (AWG), Ogun State Chapter, made the call in a statement by its Media…

  • ‎IPOB remains terrorist group, Presidential aide

    — 25th September 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla, said notwithstanding the recognition given the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the United States of America (USA) and other foreign nations as a non-terrorist group, the Federal Government would not change its position concerning the group. Rather than yield to…

  • FIIRO develops industrial blueprint to create 5m jobs annually

    — 25th September 2017

    The Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) in Oshodi says it has developed an industrial blueprint that can create five million jobs annually. FIIRO said that the jobs would be created through processing and value addition to the nation’s raw materials. Prof. Gloria Elemo, its Director-General, made the assertion when the House of Representatives’ Committee on…

  • APC c’ttee on True federalism sits in Ilorin

    — 25th September 2017

    From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin The All Progressive Congress (APC) committee on true federalism is currently in at the Banquet Hall, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Delegate from Kwara, Niger, Benue, Kogi and Osun states are attending the meeting of the  zonal consultation. Dignitaries present at the meeting include Governors Aregbesola of Osun State,  host Governor…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share