Patience Jonathan scandal: Reps caution against rumors

Members of the House of Representatives on Monday advised security agencies to conclude investigations before smearing the image of Nigerians in the media.

Two members of the House who spoke to Vanguard against the background that the sum of $31.4m was found in a Skye bank account belonging to former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan, advised government security agencies to carry out a proper investigation before crucifying her.

Minority Leader of the House, Leo Ogor in his reaction described the allegation as a mere rumour until there are concrete evidence to convince Nigerians.

He said “I will liken this situation to that of budget padding that had no substance in all ramifications”.

“We should allow the security agencies conclude all their findings before crucifying Nigerians in the press”.

“Although I’ve not seen any of the documents that is being paraded but for now we should allow those working on it conclude their investigations first”.

Speaking in the same vein, Rep Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, PDP, Edo said “it’s still a rumour though I’ve not seen the details but as you know she is still innocent until proven otherwise in our law courts.”

