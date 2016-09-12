The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
12th September 2016 - Patience Jonathan scandal: Reps caution against rumors
12th September 2016 - Don’t let Nigeria become another Yugoslavia, Ajayi cautions Buhari
12th September 2016 - Anambra floods: Red Cross begins evacuations
12th September 2016 - Armed herdsmen not Nigerians – Sultan of Sokoto
12th September 2016 - Eid-el-Kabir: President promises end to hardships
12th September 2016 - Borno: Troops kill female Suicide Bomber
12th September 2016 - EDUCATION: Admission: JAMB, NUC meet to resolve challenges
12th September 2016 - SERAP petitions UN over harassment of #BringBackOurGirls group
12th September 2016 - How to pull Nigeria out of recession –Experts
12th September 2016 - CEO interview: Why local airlines are dying –Onyema, Air Peace boss
Home / Cover / National / Patience Jonathan scandal: Reps caution against rumors
Patience_jonathan

Patience Jonathan scandal: Reps caution against rumors

— 12th September 2016

Members of the House of Representatives on Monday advised security agencies to conclude investigations before smearing the image of Nigerians in the media.

Two members of the House who spoke to Vanguard against the background that the sum of $31.4m was found in a Skye bank account belonging to former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan, advised government security agencies to carry out a proper investigation before crucifying her.

Minority Leader of the House, Leo Ogor in his reaction described the allegation as a mere rumour until there are concrete evidence to convince Nigerians.

He said “I will liken this situation to that of budget padding that had no substance in all ramifications”.

“We should allow the security agencies conclude all their findings before crucifying Nigerians in the press”.

“Although I’ve not seen any of the documents that is being paraded but for now we should allow those working on it conclude their investigations first”.

Speaking in the same vein, Rep Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, PDP, Edo said “it’s still a rumour though I’ve not seen the details but as you know she is still innocent until proven otherwise in our law courts.”

(Source: VANGUARD)

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Patience_jonathan

Patience Jonathan scandal: Reps caution against rumors

— 12th September 2016

Members of the House of Representatives on Monday advised security agencies to conclude investigations before smearing the image of Nigerians in the media. Two members of the House who spoke to Vanguard against the background that the sum of $31.4m was found in a Skye bank account belonging to former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan,…

  • sir-olaniwun-ajayi-pix

    Don’t let Nigeria become another Yugoslavia, Ajayi cautions Buhari

    — 12th September 2016

    (By Charles Adegbite) Elder statesman Sir Olaniwun Ajayi has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against taking steps that could cause the country to go the way of the former Yugoslavia, a balkan confederation that violently split up in the 90s into smaller nation-states over ethnic conflicts. Ajayi, a political associate of the late nationalist leader Chief Obafemi Awolowo,…

  • anambra-flood-e1472920163831-626x380

    Anambra floods: Red Cross begins evacuations

    — 12th September 2016

    (By Geoffrey Anyanwu – AWKA)   Following flooding in the riverine communities of Anambra state, the Nigerian Red Cross has began the evacuation of flood victims from the areas to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), camps in the state.   Already eight local governments, Anambra East, Awka North, Ayamelum, Ekwusigo, Ogbaru, Onitsha North, Onitsha South…

  • Sultan-of-Sokoto-Alhaji-Muhammad-Saad-Abubakar-III-1000x500

    Armed herdsmen not Nigerians – Sultan of Sokoto

    — 12th September 2016

    Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has said that the armed Fulani herdsmen rampaging across some states in the north and south, leaving violence in their wake, and fighting with farmers are not Nigerians, but foreign terrorists. Abubakar stated this in his Eid el-Kabir message to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria. According to him, these…

  • Buhari-returns2

    Eid-el-Kabir: President promises end to hardships

    — 12th September 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday disclosed policies to reduce the hardship of Nigerians amid the current economic recession. In a Sallah message, the President said his administration would focus on infrastructural development in the areas of rail and road constructions, embark on housing projects, and provide support for farmers and industries. He also said his government…

  • The Nigerian Army Engineers sweeping the route oof advance during the operation

    Borno: Troops kill female Suicide Bomber

    — 12th September 2016

    A female suicide bomber was gunned down by Nigerian troop as she was attempting to attack a market in Borno state, where scores of Muslims preparing for Eid al-Adha celebrations in the volatile region. The killing of the suicide bomber and subsequent neutralizing the IED she was carrying occurred just as the military alerted Nigerians…

  • SERAP-logo

    SERAP petitions UN over harassment of #BringBackOurGirls group

    — 12th September 2016

    Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) appealed to the United Nations (UN) to compel the Federal Government to end harassment of the #BringBackOurGirls group led by former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili. The appeal, routed through Mr. Maina Kiai, UN special rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association drew his “attention…

  • bizz ccc

    How to pull Nigeria out of recession –Experts

    — 12th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola, Uche Usim, (Abuja) and Olabisi Olaleye “We knew that this was going to happen because economy that specialises in exporting primary products and importing manufactured goods would end up having terms of trade shifting against it. You can have a temporary boost, but if you don’t use that boost to have a…

  • Onyema cc

    CEO interview: Why local airlines are dying –Onyema, Air Peace boss

    — 12th September 2016

    By Louis Iba Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, says the local airline industry is not getting the right support it should to stay profitable because of the failure of past private sector investors to build the requisite trust and integrity among creditors and other key stakeholders. Onyema, in an interview with Daily Sun,…

  • Audu-Ogbe

    Agric: Insufficient agric extension services crippling agric productivity, food security

    — 12th September 2016

    Stories by Steve Agbota Nigeria’s lack of sufficient agricultural extension services is not only a national disgrace but a disaster as no nation can attain self-sufficient in food production without their services. This was the view of experts who spoke to Daily Sun recently. Ideally, agricultural extension also known as agricultural advisory services plays a…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351