Paths to Happiness

Adams: I make my wife happy by respecting her

I went into marriage believing that a man’s greatest need is respect and my wife must respect me at all costs. But overtime, I have discovered that all human beings deserve to be respected. Don’t at any point lose respect for your partner. I have been married for six years and I have made it a point of duty not to ridicule my wife or put her down in public.

I also let my wife know that I love and respect her. I respect her decisions and who she stands for. It has made our marriage easier. Even when I am angry, I try to be respectful while stating how hurt I am. Being angry doesn’t give me the right to insult or disrespect her. I know for sure that I am married to a very happy woman.

Nneka: My man is happy because I support his plans

Support for your man is very important if you want a blissful relationship. As a woman, I support my husband’s plans business wise. His ideas might be flawed, but I don’t oppose it without rational judgment immediately he shares it with me.

I listen to him, offer healthy suggestions and critique where necessary but respectfully. To make your man happy, you need to bring out the best in him through your support and encouragement. I support my husband and compliment his achievements because I know it makes him happy.

Francisca: I don’t criticize my partner when he is down

Men have ego. One of the things I do to make my husband happy is not shattering his ego by telling him I warned him if something goes wrong. It may seem like the perfect time to criticize his bad decisions, but hold that thought.

Criticizing your man when he is down will slowly and silently destroy the happiness in your relationship. He may not say it, but he will silently resent you and if care is not taken, replace you too. A man needs a woman who will give him peace and not put him down at home.

Michael: I stand up for wife whenever it’s necessary

If my wife is cornered or helpless, I step up and fight for her. I don’t leave my woman alone when she needs me the most because I am a man. She’s precious to me and I don’t joke with her happiness. I am my wife’s helper and I stand up for her with my words and actions. I know it makes her happy, so I do it with joy.

Felix: My woman is happy when I take care of my appearance

When we were dating, my woman found me attractive because I make efforts to look good for her. No matter how long we have been together as a couple, I don’t stop taking care of my appearance. I know it makes my babe happy to see me looking smart and handsome so she can showcase me to her friends. I make her happy this way.

Henry: I keep my wife happy by going on date nights

When you have time to regularly connect with your wife through fun and romance shared on date nights, you will prevent your relationship from going through a rut.

Date nights give us something to look forward to in our relationship. I regard our date nights as pure recreation and pleasure reserved for just me and my love. It keeps our love alive.

Oyekunle: I surprise my partner from time to time

Women love receiving gifts. I buy my partner something she will appreciate without her asking whenever I go shopping. It tells her that I am thinking of her and it makes her very happy. I make sure to surprise her every now and then with little, thoughtful gifts. We are happy that way.