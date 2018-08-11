Paths to Happiness— 11th August 2018
Kate Halim
If you are in a relationship and you want to make it work, it’s worth putting in some efforts and taking steps that you could take to make life smoother for your partner and, by extension, you.
Happiness is not hard to accomplish when you are committed to making your relationship work. Making your partner happy is vital in a relationship. In fact, that is one of the ingredients to making your relationship stronger and long lasting.
READ ALSO: Relationship rules men must follow
It is a pleasure to know what these men and women do to make their partners happy.
Christian: I make my wife happy by listening to her
I know there’s a familiar cliché which says men don’t listen, and there’s not much that can be done about it. My late father would always tell me that one secret which kept my mom by his side for decades was his ability to listen to her and offer suggestions when needed.
I took his advice by practicing active listening. It’s not particularly difficult. It requires patience and love. I ask her how she is or whether everything’s okay, and then sit there with open ears while she answers me. I resist the impulse to try to immediately fix everything. I just listen until she asks me for advice.
READ ALSO: I wish i didn’t listen to some of mum’s advice ––Taofeek Okoya
Sometimes she just wants to be heard, and the simple act of listening and reassuring her that I care is enough to make her feel wanted and love. It makes her happy. This is how I make my wife happy.
Annabel: Praising my husband does the magic
Many women don’t know that praising a man makes him feel good and happy. If you want a happy relationship or marriage as a woman, praise your partner in public and in private.
You must appreciate his efforts and not undermine his authority. If you do this constantly, show appreciation for your man in front of others, he will be happy. He will also be encouraged to do more. I make my husband happy by extolling his good qualities.
Ajibola: I make my man happy by making sex a priority
I have been dating my boyfriend for a year now and the most important way I take him to Happiness Avenue is by making sex a priority in our relationship. Sexual fulfilment is needed for a blissful relationship. I know that for a fact. So, my actions need to demonstrate that I really get it.
READ ALSO: Are you in a sexless marriage?
No matter how busy we both get in life, I don’t discount your partner’s need for fulfilling sex. I give him however he wants it except for anal sex. Most men would rather have a woman waiting in the bedroom than watching soap operas. I have discovered how to make my man happy in bed by paying attention to what turns him on during sex. This in turn makes our relationship happy and sweet.
Ralph: I show interest in her interests
If your girlfriend has a hobby or passion that you have always effectively ignored, boost her esteem by showing some interest in it. You don’t necessarily have to take part yourself, but showing up to support her whenever she’s doing something she loves or providing positive feedback about her job will make her feel valued.
This is what I do to make my girlfriend happy and content to be by my side. Women love to hear men they love tell them sweet things and encourage them. You will end up with a cranky woman if you don’t truly support your woman and her life goals.
Mutual respect is the glue of successful relationships, so if you have been acting as though her interests are trivial or incidental, while you expect her to support your ventures, it’s time to start showing them some enthusiasm. It will make your woman happy. I do this and I am reaping the benefits. Men should try doing this some more.
Adams: I make my wife happy by respecting her
I went into marriage believing that a man’s greatest need is respect and my wife must respect me at all costs. But overtime, I have discovered that all human beings deserve to be respected. Don’t at any point lose respect for your partner. I have been married for six years and I have made it a point of duty not to ridicule my wife or put her down in public.
I also let my wife know that I love and respect her. I respect her decisions and who she stands for. It has made our marriage easier. Even when I am angry, I try to be respectful while stating how hurt I am. Being angry doesn’t give me the right to insult or disrespect her. I know for sure that I am married to a very happy woman.
Nneka: My man is happy because I support his plans
Support for your man is very important if you want a blissful relationship. As a woman, I support my husband’s plans business wise. His ideas might be flawed, but I don’t oppose it without rational judgment immediately he shares it with me.
I listen to him, offer healthy suggestions and critique where necessary but respectfully. To make your man happy, you need to bring out the best in him through your support and encouragement. I support my husband and compliment his achievements because I know it makes him happy.
Francisca: I don’t criticize my partner when he is down
Men have ego. One of the things I do to make my husband happy is not shattering his ego by telling him I warned him if something goes wrong. It may seem like the perfect time to criticize his bad decisions, but hold that thought.
Criticizing your man when he is down will slowly and silently destroy the happiness in your relationship. He may not say it, but he will silently resent you and if care is not taken, replace you too. A man needs a woman who will give him peace and not put him down at home.
Michael: I stand up for wife whenever it’s necessary
If my wife is cornered or helpless, I step up and fight for her. I don’t leave my woman alone when she needs me the most because I am a man. She’s precious to me and I don’t joke with her happiness. I am my wife’s helper and I stand up for her with my words and actions. I know it makes her happy, so I do it with joy.
Felix: My woman is happy when I take care of my appearance
When we were dating, my woman found me attractive because I make efforts to look good for her. No matter how long we have been together as a couple, I don’t stop taking care of my appearance. I know it makes my babe happy to see me looking smart and handsome so she can showcase me to her friends. I make her happy this way.
Henry: I keep my wife happy by going on date nights
When you have time to regularly connect with your wife through fun and romance shared on date nights, you will prevent your relationship from going through a rut.
Date nights give us something to look forward to in our relationship. I regard our date nights as pure recreation and pleasure reserved for just me and my love. It keeps our love alive.
Oyekunle: I surprise my partner from time to time
Women love receiving gifts. I buy my partner something she will appreciate without her asking whenever I go shopping. It tells her that I am thinking of her and it makes her very happy. I make sure to surprise her every now and then with little, thoughtful gifts. We are happy that way.
Leave a reply