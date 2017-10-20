The Sun News
20th October 2017

16-month-old Baby Nelly has hole in the heart 

Sixteen-month-old Okoro Nelly Aghogho has been diagnosed with congenital septal defects, also known as hole-in-the-heart disease. The condition has been giving the little girl sleepless nights and causing her parents unending headaches.

The child is in serious pain, and needs urgent help to get well. To breathe, according to her father, is a huge challenge for the poor girl.

Her father, Mr. Okiemute Okoro, said he had spent nearly all he had on his daughter, yet her health keeps deteriorating. He recalled that when the ailment started some months ago, he kept on carrying the child from one hospital to another, trying hard to find a cure for the unknown ailment.

He told Daily Sun that his daughter was diagnosed with multiple holes in the heart last month, which was after he had spent so much money on treating her on other suspected symptoms.

“Nelly was first admitted at Randle General Hospital, Surulere, Lagos for two weeks and was later referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to see a cardiologist. But recently, she was again referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta, where she is currently receiving treatment in the paediatric ward,” Okoro said.

According to him, after Nelly was diagnosed with the hole-in-the-heart condition, the family was advised to fly her to India for a surgery to be performed on the girl as soon as possible. But they need about N7 million for the journey.

A medical report issued by Amazing Heart Centre and signed by Dr O.J. Sokunbi, reveals that Nelly has dilated left ventricle and tripartite right ventricle, and pulmonary valve annulus, measuring 19.3mm.

He is pleading with kind-hearted Nigerians to quickly come to Nelly’s aid so that she could bounce back to life.

He told the reporter: “My dear friends and family members, the family needs help to finance the surgery. This case can be verified in LUTH. Her name is Okoro Nelly Aghogho with file No. 692205, though she has been transferred to the Federal Medical Centre for more treatment. Please find a place in your heart to partner with the family in saving this child; Time is of essence.

“Please also join us in praying for Baby Nelly and God bless you as you help us in overcoming this burden and putting a smile on our daughter’s face. No amount is too small for people to give. Together we shall win this battle for Nelly by the grace of God Almighty.”

The family can be assisted through a dedicated account for the cause: Okoro Nelly Aghogho; Guaranty Trust Bank: 0253777057. Her father can be reached on 07065777638.

