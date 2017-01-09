The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
12th January 2017 - Scarcity: NLNG, gas marketers on collision course over pricing … ‘No, we’ve not increased price’
12th January 2017 - Nigeria may exit recession as W’Bank projects 1%  GDP growth in 2017
12th January 2017 - Russia 2018 : I moved to China to give Nigeria ticket –Mikel
12th January 2017 - Ifeanyiubah beats Rangers to win 2017 Charity Cup
12th January 2017 - CAF Club Competitions: NFF to inspect Bauchi, Enugu, Nnewi, Port Harcourt stadia
12th January 2017 - AFCON 2017: Ghana needs luck to win in Gabon –Renard
12th January 2017 - Messi’s statue cut in half in Buenos Aires
12th January 2017 - Kalu’s political arithmetic
12th January 2017 - Eni-Oni: Nigeria’s oldest cocoa farming community
12th January 2017 - Bruised and battered
Home / Cover / National / Pastors reject new religion law on tenure

Pastors reject new religion law on tenure

— 9th January 2017

By Henry Umahi

Following the appointment of a new National Overseer for the Redeemed Christian Church of God, in compliance with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) law, which specifically limited the tenure of general overseers of churches to 20 years or 70 years of age, more pastors are kicking against the new directive on tenure of church’s leaders.
Apostle Psalm Okpe, general overseer, Fresh Oil Ministry, Lagos said: “If it is true that there is a law restricting the tenure of church leaders to 20 years, then, it is one of the most childish laws I’ve ever seen since I was born. The reason is, what if the general overseer started ministry at 70? The call of God and the law of the land are not the same. The call of God is a personal experience and encounter.”
He stated that there is freedom of worship in Nigeria and, therefore, “I believe such law should not even be heard because that is not the problem the country is facing at the moment. That is not the challenge of the country. We are in a state of emergency, as it were. We are in a state whereby it’s as if the whole system is collapsing and government is sleeping. I think government should be trying to revive the country, instead of passing a law on the church or Christianity, with regards to tenure of leadership.”
Apostle Okpe said government should not play God by deciding who “comes into ministry and who goes out of ministry. It is the call of God. If anybody in the capacity of Daddy Adeboye is resigning, as they claimed, on the weight of his age, I can understand that. I buy into that because he needs this body to do God’s work. I don’t want to agree that it’s because of the law that he is coming up with the new development. As I said initially, the law, if it exists, is the most childish law I have ever seen since I was born. That is not supposed to be the problem of the government right now. The call of God is not by age and His operations are not tied to age or tenure. So, the government should not assume the position of God. I don’t think it will fly. It won’t work, as far as I am concerned.
Also, Pastor Henry Kpalukwu, general overseer, Glorious Fire Deliverance Ministry, Port Harcourt slammed the tenure law.
“The law is not good at all because it’s going to affect many people. In the days of the prophets, Elijah was a prophet of God until the day he departed the world. Elisha was a prophet of God until the day he died. Moses led the children of Israel until the day he left the world. It was the same thing with Joshua and all prophets of old and the apostles from Jesus Christ were in ministry till God called them to glory. So, why should such a law be made? As far as the work of God is concerned, it is not by human election. The call of God is by divine election. For Pastor Adeboye to hand over, for example, it must be a decision from God. God must decide who takes over from him, not the government of Nigeria. God decides when He wants changes to be made, if necessary. It doesn’t matter how many years a general overseer has been involved in ministry work. It is his business with God. Church leaders have business with God, not with man. So, whoever is coming out with that kind of idea is trying to incur the wrath of God.”

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Dr. Onah Ezekiel 9th January 2017 at 6:20 pm
    Reply

    The Nigerian Govt. should not play God, how many men of God were involved in making this law. It is bound to flop. period.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • Nigeria may exit recession as W’Bank projects 1%  GDP growth in 2017

    — 12th January 2017

    After recording a worst plunge into recession in over 25 years, in 2016 the World Bank has projected Nigeria could get out of its economic quagmire, and grow its gross domestic product (GDP) by one percent in 2017. The bank also projected the global economy will accelerate moderately to 2.7 percent in 2017. According to…

  • 2019: No president would emerge in first ballot –Chekwas Okorie

    — 12th January 2017

    Igbo have learnt bitter lesson By Willy Eya National Chairman of United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie believes that the 2019 general elections would be a different ball game. His position is that no presidential candidate would win the race in first ballot. He speaks on various issues. What are your reflections about the…

  • How APC senators plotted Ndume’s ouster

    — 12th January 2017

    By Fred Itua, Abuja Immediate-past Majority Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume is not new to parliamentary politics. He was a critical voice in the House of Representatives, before his movement to the Red chamber. Ndume also showed his political dexterity in 2011, when he ran against the factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • Ondo election taught PDP bitter lesson -Igbokwe, Reps

    — 12th January 2017

    By Dickson Okafor Member of the National Assembly, Raphael Igbokwe, represents Ahiazu/Ezinitte Mbaise in the House of Representatives.  A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he is also the Chairman, Imo caucus in the Lower chamber of the National Assembly. The lawmaker who is also Chairman, Young Parliamentarian Forum (YPF) believes the All Progressives…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351