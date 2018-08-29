Their problem of ignorance arises from the fact that they have not read all the 66 Books in the Bible from Genesis through Revelation and therefore do not know the other things the Ancient of Days said after His statement in Genesis 2:24. And what Jesus said on marriage and man – woman relationship in Matthew 5:27 – 32 before his statement on divorce, not on polygamy or monogamy, fourteen chapters later in Matthew 19:4 – 6. Consequently, the anti-polygamy preachers are not aware that after His statement in Genesis 2:24 that the Supreme Being did not have multiple-marriage as one of the sinful acts to be avoided in the Ten Commandments in Exodus 20: 1 – 17, as He did with adultery in verse 14 in the chapter. They also do not know that the Lord had nothing against polygamy in His other enactments in Exodus 21:1 – 36; 22:1 – 31 and 23:1 – 13 and in Leviticus Chapters 13: 1 – 59; 18: 1 – 30; 19: 1 – 36 and 27: 1 – 34.

Ditto His laws in Numbers 6:1 – 21; 15: 1 – 41; 30: 1 – 16 and in Deuteronomy Chapters 5, 6, 8, 10, 24, 25, 27 and 28.Theyarealsonot aware that multiple-marriage was not one of the sins the Most High listed for punishment in Leviticus 20: 1 – 27 and also not one of the vices He placed curses on offenders in Deuteronomy 27:11 – 26. As shown in last week’s column, the anti-polygamy preachers are also ignorant of the fact that the Heavenly Father in Exodus 21: 10 – 11 and Deuteronomy 21:15 – 17 gave rules to husbands with two or more wives on how to run their families for love and peace to reign in their families. Given this and the fact that He made no laws prohibiting polygamy and did not punish anyone in the Bible for having more than one wife, it is a matter of common sense that the Lord could not have been instituting monogamy with His statement in Genesis 2:24. When He said: “Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.” READ ALSO: The sunnah of monogamy Since the Supreme Being made no law against polygamy, but instead gave rules to promote goodwill in polygamous homes, it is also certain that He did not create one wife for Adam because He wanted a husband to have one spouse. For those who are puzzled about His action, did He not say in Isaiah 55:8 that His thoughts and ways are different from those of human beings?