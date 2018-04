President and founder of God First Ministries Int’l Illumination Assembly, Bishop Isaac Idahosa has unveiled his latest publication entitled, Revelations for Elevation.

The Edo State-born cleric, who is also a motivational and conference speaker, said: “To date, I have written 10 books and still counting. I am glad my latest book, Revelation For Elevation, has just hit the market and it is available on Amazon.

“In this book, you will discover the secret steps into greatness, the role of mentors, the power of the blood and how to get into top gear and fight for your wants and desires.”