Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, wife set to reunite

The famous televangelist early this week announced the wedding date of his beautiful daughter during the ministry monthly Communion Service.

Anita, the bride’s mom, has also hinted her followers on social media with a photo of the lovers as they plan to begin a new chapter in their lives as man and wife. Sharon, a United Kingdom-based gospel artiste, also shared the news on her Facebook page. The young couple got engaged in November last year but they are now set to make it official and to spend the rest of their lives together. The wedding is slated to take place in Lagos, Nigeria.

As the countdown begins, many of the Christ Embassy Church members as well as family and friends have joined in praying for and congratulating the couple as they start a new family together as one in the Lord.