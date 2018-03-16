Pastor Adeboye visits Benue, prays for an end to bloodshed

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye visited Benue State on Friday, following the spate of attacks and murders perpetuated on innocent villagers and farmers by rampaging cattle herdsmen.

Speaking during at a prayer session organized for the state at the Government House, Adeboye who identified with the pain of the Benue people over the killings, said he would have been in the state earlier but he was instructed by God not to visit before the President had.

“Even if we are in pain, hallelujah is a victorious sound. I am not here to make any political statement because I’m not a politician. I’m here just to pray. The governor is my son, his wife is my daughter, I can’t hear that my children are in trouble and sit at home. I would have been here earlier but I was praying at home and was instructed by God not to come before the President.

“The Bible says the horse is prepared for the day of battle but safety is of the Lord. Men can hide from men but no one can hide from God. Men can be corrupted, they can decide to do what is not hundred percent correct with the assistance of others, but there is no way you can compromise the holiness of God. He is a Holy God. He created us all. And I know when we call on Him to intervene, what is impossible for man is possible for God,” the pastor exhorted.

“We have felt every pain you have felt. We have wept when we saw you weeping. The fact is there is no way a man of God will not feel the pain when he sees mass burial. When somebody is dead, you can’t convert that person. That is why we want these killings to stop. God can stop it. He doesn’t play, He doesn’t compromise. We will call on him to fight this battle that we cannot fight. I’m here to pray for the state that the Helper of the helpless will fight our battle,” Adeboye said.

Earlier in a remark, Governor Samuel Ortom, while welcoming Adeboye and his entourage to the state, disclosed that enemies of the state have turned the state to an internally displaced persons camp as a result of the mindless attacks.

“Your coming is like that of a child who waits for his father to come back and beat whoever is punishing him. I believe the enemies of this state who have turned Benue to IDP camps after displacing people from 16 out of 23 local government areas, a word from you will bring healing and salvation to the state,” the Governor said.