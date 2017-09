Ingredients

•groundnut oil

• Onion, chopped

• Garlic cloves, crushed

•Diced tomatoes

•Tomato paste.

•Salt & freshly ground black pepper

• Fish, chicken, shrimps (Any one you prefer)

Method

•Marinate the meat or/ fish with enough onion and salt. Then boil until it is soft.

•Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion, tomatoe (both fresh and paste), pepper, garlic and cook, uncovered, stirring often, for 10 minutes until it dries.

•Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a pot of salted boiling water until it is done. Drain with a sieve.

•Add the sauce to the pasta in a pot and toss to combine.

•Add salt and other condiments to taste