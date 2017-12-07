The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Past govts ruined economy –Buhari

Past govts ruined economy –Buhari

— 7th December 2017

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari, declared in Kano, yesterday, that past governments ruined the country’s economy, just as acknowledged that the state is his political stronghold
The president noted that he was not surprised at the huge turnout of supporters to receive him.
Buhari disclosed this during a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as part of his two-day working visit to the state.
The president arrived Mallam Amnu Kano International Airport at 10.30am, in the company of his ministers and drove straight to the monarch’s palace, just as thousands of supporters lined the route to welcome him.
An excited Buhari noted that he was not surprised at the turnout of people of the state for his reception, and added that Kano state has always been his base and political home even as he recalled that he started his politics in the state.
He lamented that Nigeria made so much money from 1999 to 2015, but added that the wealth made was squandered, due to poor management of the nation’s wealth in these years.
He noted that these factors were responsible for the lack of constant power, the present lack of infrastructures and the low quality of education in the country.
“When I was the military head of state, I arrested many people and jailed them for alleged corruption and, in the end, I also ended in jail.
“Since I joined politics in 2003, I have contested for president three times but I could not get it right until during the fourth attempt in 20015. I was in court for 30 months challenging the 2007 elections and in 2011; I also spent 16 months in court,” and harped on the need for patience.
In his response, the monarch assured the president of the support of the people of Kano State, for what he has been doing in the country and appreciated him for his visit, to commission projects executed by the Ganduje administration.
The emir expressed hope that the president would be in the state before the end of next year, to commission projects executed by the federal government.
Meanwhile,  500 inmates at the Kano Central Prisons, Kurmawa, regained their freedom, yesterday, over an amnesty granted them by the president.
He explained that the amnesty was part of his efforts to decongest the country’s prisons and that the beneficiaries were held on account of minor offences for a very long time.
Speaking further, Buhari expressed delight at the success recorded in the fight against Boko Haram in the North East and attributed the success, also, to the support of countries in the sub-region, including The Republic of Chad, Cameroun, Benin Republic and Niger.

  1. eb 7th December 2017 at 9:51 am
    when will the blame stop. since it is the last administration spoil the economy, what is the current administration did to improve the economy.Is it to waste the remaining money in medical tourism abroad within the two years of this adminstration when we have so many hospital and clinic scattered everywhere in this country. We did not vote for blame, we voted for change. so please do the change and let the masses see. God will help our country.

