In order to keep the fire of passion burning in women, you need to surprise them once in a while with a little departure from the routine.

Bolatito Olaitan

One of the reasons men give for cheating is that they are bored with their marriages. They say being married to the same person for a long period of time takes the thrill away, so they go outside to look for excitement in the arms of other women.

Unfortunately, in our society, women are never taken into consideration on this issue. The reality is that women get bored in their marriages too. Take a critically look at your marriage and ask yourself some honest questions. Have you noticed that you and your wife rarely have things to talk about? Did you notice that you guys are just another married couple sitting in your sitting room surfing on the internet on your separate phones? Be honest with yourself, you have noticed lately that you both sound so disconnected and she has probably mentioned that a number of times but you ignored her. For instance, Mrs Tega has been married for fifteen years to the same man, with four children born in quick succession. She is always busy with the children and housekeeping that there is little or no time left for romance. The truth is that there are so many women who are like Mrs Tega, their whole lives centre around house chores, school runs and probably a career. There is always a lull in marriages when all excitements and thrills have gone with the wind.