Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Ado-Ekiti

Passengers in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital, and other towns in the state, yesterday experienced hardship in travelling out of the state as vehicles were scarce on the roads.

Most of the vehicles stayed off the road for fear of possible attack. It was gathered that most of the drivers were apprehensive of violence after the announcement of the results of Saturday’s governorship election.