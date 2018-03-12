The Sun News
Latest
12th March 2018 - Passenger plane crash kills 50 at Kathmandu airport
12th March 2018 - Edo church re-skills Libya returnees
12th March 2018 - FG hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda, Omotola on awards
12th March 2018 - 2019: Why Ogun East should produce next gov –Adebutu 
12th March 2018 - Amnesty: Those clamouring for my sack want ‘business as usual’ –Boroh 
12th March 2018 - Land use charge’ll ensure social re-distribution of growth, equity –CPA
12th March 2018 - Wike is Rivers’ God-sent governor –PDP
12th March 2018 - Obaseki celebrates mothers, assures of friendly policies
12th March 2018 - 2019: Dickson tasks international community on Nigeria elections
12th March 2018 - Cat–One certification: The gains, the losses
Home / World News / Passenger plane crash kills 50 at Kathmandu airport

Passenger plane crash kills 50 at Kathmandu airport

— 12th March 2018

Daily Mail

Dozens of people have been killed in a plane crash at an airport in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday. 

The flight from Dhaka, Bangladesh, landed on the Tribhuvan International Airport in  Nepal, but ended up careening off the runway and crashing, bursting into flames.

Nepal army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Gokul Bhandari, said 50 people had died and the fate of the others was unknown.

Earlier in the day, a police official said at least 38 people had died, 23 had been injured and ten were unaccounted for.

Several passengers rescued are reported to have later died in hospital.

‘We just pulled out dead bodies and injured from the debris,’ government spokesman Narayan Prasad Duwadi told AFP.

Airport spokesman Prem Nath Thakur said: ‘There were 67 passengers and 4 crew members aboard the plane.’

‘So far 20 injured have been taken to the hospital. Police and army are trying to cut apart the plane to rescue others,’ he added.

Live footage posted on Facebook showed the towering columns of smoke rising behind the runway, where another plane stood waiting on the tarmac.

Emergency vehicles appeared to be heading into the smoke as people watched from a distance or filmed on their mobile phones.

Amanda Summers, an American who works in Nepal, watched the crash happen from the terrace of her home office.

‘It was flying so low I thought it was going to run into the mountains,’ she said. She said it was unclear if it had reached the runway when it landed.

‘All of a sudden there was a blast and then another blast,’ she said.

Nepal has suffered a number of air disasters in recent years, dealing a blow to its tourist industry.

Its poor air safety record has been blamed largely on inadequate maintenance, inexperienced pilots and substandard management.

In early 2016, a Twin Otter turboprop aircraft slammed into a mountainside in Nepal killing all 23 people on board.

Two days later, two pilots were killed when a small passenger plane crash-landed in the country’s hilly midwest.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo church re-skills Libya returnees

— 12th March 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin In order to complement the effort of the state and the federal government in addressing illegal migration, the Church of God Mission International is rehabilitating hundreds of victims of human trafficking in Edo state through skill acquisition. The General Overseer of the Church of God Mission Arch Bishop Margaret E. Idahosa said…

  • FG hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda, Omotola on awards

    — 12th March 2018

    The Federal Government has congratulated Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, on the honours recently bestowed on them on the global stage. He called them great ambassadors of Nigeria. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the three honourees are iconic women in the Creative Industry, who have brought great honour, not…

  • 2019: Why Ogun East should produce next gov –Adebutu 

    — 12th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Oladipupo Adebutu, has explained why the Ijebu extraction of Ogun State should produce the next governor. Addressing ‘The True Face of Ogun Central’, an assemblage of opinion moulders in Egbaland, yesterday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Adebutu said the Yewa failed…

  • Amnesty: Those clamouring for my sack want ‘business as usual’ –Boroh 

    — 12th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Tarela Boroh (retd), has said those calling for his sack are those who are no longer benefiting from the system. He said at the weekend when he spoke with State House Correspondents in Abuja….

  • Land use charge’ll ensure social re-distribution of growth, equity –CPA

    — 12th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) has thrown its weight behind the Lagos State Government’s Land Use Charge, saying it will ensure social re-distribution of growth and social equity to all. There has been public outcry in some quarters as well as many expressing fears that the new embedded land charge would bring…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share