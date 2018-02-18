Home / Cover / National / Passenger caught stealing onboard Air Peace Abuja-Lagos flight
Passenger caught stealing onboard Air Peace Abuja-Lagos flight
— 18th February 2018
Louis Ibah, Lagos
The Police Command of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Ikeja, Lagos, has confirmed the arrest of a passenger who was caught stealing onboard an Air Peace Abuja-Lagos bound flight. The suspected thief, whose name was given as Kunle Oni, was caught by another passenger while in the act.
Several bundles of naira notes allegedly stolen from fellow passengers bags were found in his bag by the Airport Aviation Security officials who questioned him on arrival in Lagos.
When asked how long he has been stealing on board, he responded by saying “this year”.
Watch video below:
He opened a school bag containing bundles of N1,000 notes he allegedly stole from other passengers.
Apart from the HB staff Identity card which he bore and which is believed to be fake, other ID cards were also found in his possession.
Daily Sun learnt that the passanger has been transferred to the Police Command headquarters at Lagos international airport road, Beesam.
Spokesman of the Command DSP Joseph Alabi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to aviation correspondents, saying the suspect would be charged to court on Monday.
