– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Party primaries: INEC issues Sept 15 deadline to political parties
17th August 2018 - 2019: Buhari promises free, fair polls
17th August 2018 - Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa in Katsina
17th August 2018 - Governors raise issue of minimum wage
17th August 2018 - Normalcy returns in Anambra as IPMAN calls off strike
17th August 2018 - Agriculture, real sector to get CBN, banks’ CRR lending at 9%
17th August 2018 - Iwobi, Musa react to Victor Moses’ retirement
17th August 2018 - Electioneering activities may encumber PIGB implementation timelines – Stakeholders
17th August 2018 - IBB: Celebrating the People’s General at 77
17th August 2018 - T.A. Orji and his empty threat against Otti
Home / Cover / Elections / Party primaries: INEC issues Sept 15 deadline to political parties
POLITICAL PARTY PRIMARIES DEADLINE

Party primaries: INEC issues Sept 15 deadline to political parties

— 17th August 2018

“It is critical that the pledge by political parties arising from this summit must strongly address the issue of peaceful conduct of party primaries for the 2019 general election.”

• Presents certificates to newly registered parties

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has issued September 15 deadline to all the 91 registered political parties to communicate to the commission the date for conduct of its party primaries for the 2019 general election.

READ ALSO: Senators, Reps grill INEC chair

National Commissioner, Election and Party Monitoring Committee, Prof. Antonia Simbine, who represented INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, also revealed that only eight political parties have formally notified the Commission about the date for their primaries.

The Commission spoke at the 2018 Annual Nigeria Political Parties summit under the theme; “Political Parties and Peaceful Conduct of the 2019 Elections,” held in Abuja yesterday.

“I am sure you are all aware that in line with the released Time Table and Schedule of activities for the 2019 General Election, and lNEC’s expected release of notice of election on August 17, the conduct of the political party primaries, which are expected to produce the candidates for the 2019 gen- eral election, begins from this Saturday August 18 2018 and ends on October 7 20l8.

“Already, the Commission has received notices from eight political parties scheduling their primaries for respective elective office. It is expected that in line with the three weeks notice requirement as provided in the Electoral Act, all political parties intending to present candidates will issue the Commission the relevant notices before September 15, 2018. In line with the theme of this summit, I will like to argue here that peaceful conduct as far as the 2019 general election is concerned, must begin with the conduct of political party primaries. This is because it has become increasingly obvious that internal conflicts in political parties revolve around the contest for leadership positions and/or nominations to contest elective positions.

READ ALSO: Ensure free, fair primaries, IBB charges PDP

“The Commission is increasingly being made a party to court cases instituted by members of the same political party who have failed to resolve their differences democratically or as provided in respective party constitutions.

“Accordingly, it is critical that the pledge by political parties arising from this summit must strongly address the issue of peaceful conduct of party primaries for the 2019 general election.

“To attain this, there need to be a strong commitment by leaders of political parties to not only be guided by democratic principles but to also create an atmosphere that is free and fair for all members of your respective political parties. This, of course, is without prejudice to any special concessions for disadvantaged social groups including women, youths and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs).

“The Commission on its part will monitor all political party primaries mainly from the perspective of ensuring compliance with the relevant provisions of your respective party constitutions and Guidelines as produced and approved by the executive committees of the political parties.

“It is therefore important that as each party issues its notice and schedule of primaries, the notice should be accompanied with the relevant guidelines indicating the type of primary (direct or indirect) and the mode of election to be adopted for the primaries.

“It is also important to remember that the Commission’s Guidelines for Political Parties, 2013 required political parties to submit to the Commission not only the notice indicating time and venue for the primary but equally important, is the list of delegates and the list of contestants before the commencement of a congress, convention or primary.

“The result sheet signed by the electoral committee as designated by the party is also a required document that must be made available to the Commission’s monitors at the venue of the primary. On our part, we have made some revisions to our guidelines to help improve our monitoring.

“Political parties intending to adopt the direct primary mode of nominating their candidates are also reminded to produce an up to date membership register that will define the size of eligible voters at the primary election.”

READ ALSO: Go get your PVCs, Atiku Support Group tells eligible voters
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLITICAL PARTY PRIMARIES DEADLINE

Party primaries: INEC issues Sept 15 deadline to political parties

— 17th August 2018

“It is critical that the pledge by political parties arising from this summit must strongly address the issue of peaceful conduct of party primaries for the 2019 general election.” • Presents certificates to newly registered parties Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has issued September 15 deadline to all the 91 registered…

  • FREE AND FAIR CREDIBLE ELECTION

    2019: Buhari promises free, fair polls

    — 17th August 2018

    “Today, I pledge to Nigeria, my country, to promote free, fair and credible election, devoid of any form of interference in the activities of INEC…” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has promised not to interfere in the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) towards a free, fair and credible general elections in…

  • DAN BAIWAN HAUSA

    Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa in Katsina

    — 17th August 2018

    “I‘ve the pleasure to write and inform you about the conferment of traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa on you,” the letter read Chukwudi Nweje Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has been conferred with the traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, and his…

  • NGF - MINIMUM WAGE

    Governors raise issue of minimum wage

    — 17th August 2018

    The committee working on minimum wage is almost concluding negotiations on the matter while Federal Government has set a September date to roll out a new minimum wage for workers. • Say anti-graft fight must follow due process Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja. Governors under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have called for the examination…

  • IPMAN STRIKE ANAMBRA

    Normalcy returns in Anambra as IPMAN calls off strike

    — 17th August 2018

    Chief of Staff to Governor Willie Obiano who led government’s delegation to the negotiations with IPMAN, noted that the action lasted for only 24 hours Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Normalcy has returned to Anambra State following call off of the strike embarked upon by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN). The strike, which was…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share