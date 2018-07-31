Oshiomhole meets his match

A party chair should be a respected conciliator, not a hot-headed labour militant who enjoys stoking fires in his own party. Paradoxically, Oshiomhole’s public conduct should not surprise anyone.

Levi Obijiofor

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has just recruited a new sergeant-at-arms called Adams Oshiomhole. He was the former governor of Edo State. His definition of his job as party chair is a bit wacky, to get critics of the party and the President to toe the line or be thrown out. And he has approached the job with characteristic panache mixed with a dash of arrogance.

Although in office for a few weeks, Oshiomhole has demonstrated little regard for the democratic principle of freedom of expression. So too is his contempt for the libertarian philosophy which states: “Let all who have something to say be free to express themselves.” With Oshiomhole in power, the new creed he wants party members to recite regularly is: “Let all who have something to say be wise to shut their mouth.”

Oshiomhole kick-started last week a controversy with Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige when he ordered the minister to swear in board members of four agencies and parastatal within his ministry. Not only did Oshiomhole order the minister to inaugurate the boards within seven days, he also threatened the minister with suspension from the party if the minister failed to comply with the order. But it was the disrespectful language and militant tone with which Oshiomhole communicated to a minister of the federal republic that drew public condemnation.

Ngige clarified in his reply to the party chair’s letter that he had in fact constituted three boards of the four agencies he was directed to constitute. He also explained in his letter that the board of the fourth agency was not constituted yet because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was investigating the board following allegations of large-scale fraud. Oshiomhole would have none of that. He told journalists: “If the minister refuses, we will suspend him from the party … And if the President condones disrespect for his office, I will not condone disrespect for the party.”