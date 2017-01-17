Partnership that works

■ Federal University, Gusau, to establish Faculty of Mining Engineering as VC thanks TETFund, PTDF, state government, for coming to the University’s aid, hopes for more

From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Nineteen academic staff of the Federal University Gusau are undergoing various post-graduate studies within and outside the country to upgrade their skills to meet the modern teaching trend.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Magaji Garba, disclosed this information while chatting with our correspondent in his office, recently. He added that the retraining and upgrading of the academic standards of the staff will assist in addressing problems of poor quality and inadequate academic staff faced by the institution.

Garba further explained that, at present, 19 members of staff of the institution are being funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), at the cost of N120 million, as part of the education agency’s mandate to improve tertiary education in the country.

According to him, apart from the training, TETFund has executed projects worth billions of naira in the university. They include construction of physical structures and procurement of utility vehicles. He also said the institution is partnering with the Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF), to establish Faculty of Mining Engineering.

The VC said even though the university is a conventional one, it is giving emphasis to the establishment of mining faculty in view of the abundant solid minerals in the state. This he hopes will complement the federal government’s policy of diversification of the nation’s economy to mining and agriculture. He said discussions have been held with the Executive Secretary of PTDF on how to assist FUGUS to achieve the great plan.

According to him, other plans his administration has for the University include increasing the number of faculties in the institution in line with modern policies of economic and academic development. He commended the support and cooperation given to the University management by the entire staff and students. This, he noted, has contributed to various achievements recorded.

He also appreciated the support given for the development of the institution by the state government particularly the recent release of N380 million for payment of land compensation for the permanent site of the university.