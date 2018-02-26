The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Part of diverted funds used to build hotel, ex-NIMASA boss admits
26th February 2018 - Group seeks implantation of Gender Equality Bill, Affirmative Action, others
26th February 2018 - Tiv youths call on APC to drop Buhari as 2019 candidate
26th February 2018 - CD moves against ‘non-performing’ Anambra lawmakers
26th February 2018 - Tricycle operators, VIO clash in Plateau
26th February 2018 - Nnamdi Kanu more popular, acceptable than Nigerian politicians, says IPOB
26th February 2018 - Bayelsa govt. establishes Special Court to handle child rape cases
26th February 2018 - UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees
26th February 2018 - How Civil War veteran Achuzia died – Son
26th February 2018 - Respect your oath of office, halt killings by herdsmen, Tiv youths urge Buhari
Home / Cover / National / Part of diverted funds used to build hotel, ex-NIMASA boss admits

Part of diverted funds used to build hotel, ex-NIMASA boss admits

— 26th February 2018

Lukman Olabiyi

Former Acting Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Calistus Obi, admitted on Monday before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, Lagos, that part of the N331 million belonging to the Agency, which he was alleged to have diverted, was used to build a hotel. 

Obi opened up during his cross-examination at his on-going trial on money laundering charges.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on April 12, 2016, arraigned Obi alongside one Alu Dismas, a former personal assistant to the immediate past DG of NIMASA, Patrick Akpobolokemi, and two firms, before the court on an 8-count charge of converting N331 million belonging to agency for personal use.

The two firms involved are Grand Pact Limited and Global Sea Investment. Both pleaded not guilty to the charge

While being cross-examined by the EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, the witness, who was also a former NIMASA Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Service, disclosed that he transferred part of the allegedly diverted money to a firm known as Seastroke International, which built an hotel for him in Asaba, Delta state. He however claimed he has refunded the money when asked to do so by the EFCC.

“I used part of the money to build my hotel constructed by Seastroke International. But the money has since been refunded to the EFCC,” he said.

“The hotel is located somewhere in Asaba, Delta state. I can’t recollect the address now. The building is completed and is already functioning. The title document of the hotel is being processed but I have the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and I can produce it before the court,” he said.

Obi’s lawyer, Wale Akoni (SAN) expressed his disapproval of Oyedepo’s questioning his client about the title document of the hotel.

“My lord, I am opposed to this line of questioning by the prosecution’s lawyer. The ownership of the hotel is not an issue in this proceedings. The prosecution is only trying to device means of seizing the title document through the back door”, Obi’s lawyer said.

In his response, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, urged the court to allow him continue with his enquiry about the hotel saying the witness had already admitted deploying part of the allegedly diverted money to building it.

“The witness has admitted that part of the funds allegedly diverted by him was used in building the hotel that is now functioning. At the end of this case, the law as it stands today empowers my lord to forfeit property acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

“Section 30 of the EFCC’s Act empowers the court to forfeits proceeds of unlawful activity. I urge the court to allow us ask questions that will lead to the recovery of the title document so that it can form part of the court’s record,” Oyedepo said.

In a bench ruling, the court while dismissing Akoni’s objections held that “the questions asked on the title document was in order and the issue of the EFCC trying to forcefully seize it does not arise”.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to March 7 by noon.

In the charge marked FHC/L/148C/16, the accused persons were said to have committed the offence on August 5, 2014.

They were said to have conspired to convert the said sum which is the property of NIMASA, and knowing same to be proceeds of stealing.

The offence contravenes provisions of Sections 15 and 18(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition (Amendment)  Act, 2012.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Part of diverted funds used to build hotel, ex-NIMASA boss admits

— 26th February 2018

Lukman Olabiyi Former Acting Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Calistus Obi, admitted on Monday before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, Lagos, that part of the N331 million belonging to the Agency, which he was alleged to have diverted, was used to build a hotel.  Obi opened…

  • Group seeks implantation of Gender Equality Bill, Affirmative Action, others

    — 26th February 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki An International Organisation, the Alliances for Africa (AfA), onj Monday,  called on governments at all levels to implement the Gender Equality Bill, 35 per cent Affirmative Action and indeed, create enabling environment which would enhance women’s participation in politics. It said that various mechanisms already put in place have remained comatose given…

  • Tiv youths call on APC to drop Buhari as 2019 candidate

    — 26th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Ethnic lobby Tiv Youths Organization (TYO) has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against fielding President Buhari as its presidential flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election. According to the organisation, which held a press conference on Monday at the Makurdi NUJ House, the President had failed in his duties as Commander in Chief…

  • CD moves against ‘non-performing’ Anambra lawmakers

    — 26th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A Human Rights group, Campaign for Democracy (CD), in Anambra State, has moved to sensitise and mobilise the electorate against some legislators who have failed their respective constituencies through their abysmal performances within their tenure in office. The group said it would ensure that such poor performers are voted out of…

  • Tricycle operators, VIO clash in Plateau

    — 26th February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Association of Tricycles Riders, Plateau State, on Monday, clashed with men of the Vehicles Inspection Office (VIO) during a violent protest against alleged constant harassment and mandatory payment of N24, 000 by each tricycle after registration. The tricycles operators, who came out in their numbers, besieged the Plateau State House of Assembly…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share