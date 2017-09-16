The Sun News
Latest
Home / World News / Parsons Green: Man arrested over Tube bombing

Parsons Green: Man arrested over Tube bombing

— 16th September 2017

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence in connection with Friday’s attack on a London Tube train.
The man was held in Dover on Saturday and taken to a Kent police station – he will be moved to south London later.
The arrest is “significant” but the terror threat level remains at “critical”, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said.
Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green.
Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick described the attack as “cowardly and indiscriminate”.
Ms Dick, who travelled by Tube to Waterloo station before joining Met officers patrolling the South Bank, said: “London has not stopped after other terrible attacks and it will not stop after this one.”
Home Secretary Amber Rudd chaired a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee and it concluded the UK terrorist threat level should remain at “critical”.
It had been raised to that level – which is the highest and means an attack may be imminent – on Friday evening.
The public should remain vigilant, Mr Basu said, as the force was not changing its “protective security measures” and extra armed officers were still being deployed.

Operation Temperer, which involves the use of the military and was put in place after the threat level was raised, is being stepped up gradually.
Home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said it is focused on London and the south-east of England and is being described as “light-touch”, and not on the same scale as what was seen after the Manchester Arena attack.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said “significant” police activity would continue over the weekend and thanked police, adding: “They are there to keep us safe”.
More armed police officers will be present at London Underground stations, as well as at stations across England, Scotland and Wales, British Transport Police Assistant Chief Constable Robin Smith told the BBC.
Most people caught in the blast were treated for minor injuries and have been released, NHS England said, but three people remain in Chelsea and Westminster hospital in central London.

Latest

President’s London stopover: No cause for alarm – FG

— 16th September 2017

…Biafra: Why we won’t be distracted From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, New York Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that there was no cause for alarm over the President’s stop over in London after the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). This is even as the Minister said the President’s agenda, particularly…

  • Ogun govt. urged to re-open Fahsal Private School

    — 16th September 2017

    The ‎Ogun State government has been urged to re-open Fashal Nursery/Primary school, Ikolaje in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state, aftermath of the crisis engulfed the school over the death of one of its pupils in the last one year. The deceased mother, Mrs. Toyin Ogunwunmi, made the plead at the broker meeting held…

  • IPOB: Arewa youths task northern govs to be proactive

    — 16th September 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has tasked Northern governors to be proactive in ensuring peace in their states. AYA’s position came in the wake of growing tension across the country; particularly the recent fracas in parts of Abia and rivers states. Arising from its meeting in Kaduna, the group also urged…

  • IPOB proscription: Heavy security in Rivers

    — 16th September 2017

    … As militants give soldiers Monday to leave Abia From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Security has been beefed up in some parts of Rivers State,  particularly in Oyigbo,  the headquarters of Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state believed to be prone to the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Though normalcy had…

  • Ogun State Poly: We’ll meet NBTE’s November deadline – Amosun

    — 16th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has assured that the state government will work assiduously, to meet the mid November deadline given by the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) for the provision of basic infrastructure in the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia. The governor, equally, assured that no existing villages within…

