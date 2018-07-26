Joseph Parker wants to send out a defiant message by stopping Dillian Whyte even quicker than Anthony Joshua.

The 26-year-old’s unbeaten record and WBO belt were taken away by Joshua in a points defeat in March, but Parker has returned for Saturday’s heavyweight fight with Whyte.

Whyte also suffered his sole defeat to Joshua, a seventh round knockout loss in 2015, and Parker intends to outshine the unified world champion by producing a more ruthless win over the Brixton fighter.

“That’s my goal now,” Parker told Sky Sports. “What’s AJ, seven right? I’m going to knock him out earlier and I’m going to say, ‘And what AJ? And what?’

“I think if I knock him out earlier, it will send a statement.”

Promoter David Higgins says Parker can stake his claim for a Wembley rematch against Joshua, but the New Zealander insists victory would not lead to a heated confrontation, if Joshua is watching from ringside.

“I think just let your performance speak itself,” said Parker.

“There’s no point walking over and going, ‘Hey,’ you just look like a desperate guy. Just let it pan out.”