The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2017 - Strike: FG, resident doctors meet again Wednesday
5th September 2017 - Arik Air: AMCON denies takeover talks with Ethiopian airlines
5th September 2017 - Nd’Igbo to adopt spiritual measure against marginalization 
5th September 2017 - Return of post-UTME
5th September 2017 - Stakeholders divided over new JAMB cut-off marks
5th September 2017 - JAMB-lowered pass marks breed lazy students –Sosan, ex-Lagos DG
5th September 2017 - Medical induction: Hear this, you fresh doctors –No Nigerian factor in practice
5th September 2017 - Blame dearth of research on policymakers –Prof. Oyeweso
5th September 2017 - Money laundering: Wake-up call as loot swells to $2trn
5th September 2017 - Despite e-payment growth, cash remains king –Fatokun, CBN Director, Banking and Payments System
Home / Cover / National / Parishioners of murdered Catholic Priest mourn

Parishioners of murdered Catholic Priest mourn

— 5th September 2017

By Perpetua Egesimba

The atmosphere at the St. Charles’ Catholic Church, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, yesterday, was oppressively solemn, as both laity and the religious mourn their Associate Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, who was abducted and killed on Saturday in Imo State.

When Daily Sun visited the parish, the parishioners and the Assistant Parish Priest wore long faces even as they prepared for the evening Mass.

While some discussed the death of the priest fondly called, “I will never let you go unless you bless” in hushed tones, others openly shed tears.

“He loves praying and is spiritually strong. He doesn’t like seeing people in pains. I am so pained and angry that those who are involved in his death will never escape justice,” a parishioner,  Ihekandu Miracle, swore. She described him as a peace-maker and lover of children.

For Sylvester Etuk, a cathechist, the news is too bizarre to be true.  “I just heard of it today (Monday). I am yet to come to grip with the news. He did his work very well. We want justice for him.”

A visiting Priest from Ghana who officiated the Mass described the death of  Fr. Cyriacus as unfortunate and sad, adding they both had a good conversation and exchanged contacts and agreed to get in touch when he returned from his father’s burial.

The Assistant Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Olagbemi said Fr. Onunkwo was posted to St. Charles around March 2016 and officiated a Mass last week Sunday at Our Lady of Rosary, an outstation under the parish.

“Here in St. Charles, he officiated a Mass last Saturday morning. He left on Monday in preparation for his father’s burial. I spoke with him on Tuesday, and tried to console him over his father’s death. I told him to forward to me the burial arrangements. I couldn’t believe when I heard early on Sunday about his death. When I heard it, I was shocked because he was a loving and principled man.”

Fr. Olagbemi said it is confusing why he was killed because he did not stay much in the village. “I don’t know what really warranted his killing. Based on other things, people are saying that it was a case of mistaken identity.”

He described him as friendly man. “For him, there is time for everything. We are going to miss him seriously. When he celebrated a mass, there is always a slogan before the end of the mass: “I will never let you go unless you bless me. That was his slogan and at Masses, he will say that and on Sunday, he will sing it. He was a good preacher, a charismatic one at that. when he preaches, you will know that, yes somebody is preaching.

“My message to his killers is that they should repent, come out and confess and seek the face of God because the way they killed him was a deliberate act. They should confess their sin and seek the face of God. I pray that his spirit would forgive them as we also pray for the repose of his soul and condole with members of his family.”

A parishioner, Peter Adeniji also described him as devoted priest who cared for others.

“It was a shock when I heard the news of his death yesterday. He was a very quiet human being. He will be greatly missed, especially the children. During homily, he has a way of handling the children. I sympathise with his family because it is too painful. He went to bury his father and now he too is dead. It is pathetic.”

Fr. Cyriacuse, a priest of the order of Saint Patrick Missionary, reportedly traveled to his home town last week to prepare for the funeral of his father when he was abducted by gunmen from his vehicle in Orlu town in Orlu Local Government Area on Friday morning by gunmen.     

Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, said following a manhunt, the priest’s body was discovered in the bush at Omuma Village in Orlu East Local Government Area on Saturday.

Post Views: 28
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. deles 5th September 2017 at 8:43 am
    Reply

    wicked world. evil nigeria.
    may his soul rest in peace. AMEN

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Strike: FG, resident doctors meet again Wednesday

— 5th September 2017

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has called for a meeting with striking resident doctors and other stakeholders in the health industry to resolve the ongoing industrial action. The meeting scheduled for, Wednesday, at the instance of Labour and Employment Minister, Senator Chris Ngige is a crucial conciliation effort by government after the National…

  • Arik Air: AMCON denies takeover talks with Ethiopian airlines

    — 5th September 2017

    BY LOUIS IBAH The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has denied it has opened talks with Ethiopian Airlines over the take over of the management of distressed Arik Air Limited. AMCON in a statement late Monday refuted media reports credited to CNN last week that it had received a formal offer by Ethiopian Airlines…

  • Nd’Igbo to adopt spiritual measure against marginalization 

    — 5th September 2017

    …As Ohanaeze inaugurates Igbo Day committee From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu   Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday said that it would use its 2017 Igbo Day celebration to seek the face of God to help the Igbo nation overcome the long years of marginalization and myriad of problems facing them in the country. The…

  • Money laundering: Wake-up call as loot swells to $2trn

    — 5th September 2017

    Stories by Omodele Adigun “Every year, money laundering channels around $2 trillion worth of proceeds from various illicit activities”, says Imran Farooqi, the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) partner on Anti-Money Laundering, in its Anti-money laundering Global Economic Crime Survey  2018. According to him, the negative impact of money laundering on any economy is damning because money laundering…

  • Despite e-payment growth, cash remains king –Fatokun, CBN Director, Banking and Payments System

    — 5th September 2017

    By Omodele Adigun As the growth of electronic payment continues to spiral upward across the country, there is no gainsaying the fact that cash usage still remains high. According to Mr Dipo Fatokun, the Director, Banking and Payments System Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), many factors are responsible for this. Apart from…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share