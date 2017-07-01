Paris Club refund: NULGE holds pro-Ugwuanyi rally

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Enugu State Chapter, yesterday staged a solidarity rally to commend Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his judicious utilisation of the Paris Club refund.

The union said that Ugwuanyi utilised the fund well by paying the salaries of council workers and pensions of retirees in the state.

NULGE members from the 17 local government areas of the state numbering over 5,000 gathered at the Government Field Nsukka, from where they marched round the university town, singing praises of the governor.

The state President of NULGE, Comrade Kenneth Emeka Ugwueze, told newsmen that the council workers were celebrating the “ebullient and amiable governor” for his landmark achievements and good governance

Ugwueze listed the governor’s other achievements to include payment of outstanding salaries owed to local government staff in the state, approved payments of leave allowances and other entitlements owed to the local government staff, implementation of the new scheme of service, and aggressive infrastructural development in the state.

security stability in both the urban and rural areas, quality health care delivery, reinstatement of Comrade Eugene Ugwu, erstwhile NULGE president into Local Government Service, and successful conduct of biometric capturing of LG workers/pensioners to ensure regular/prompt payment of salaries.

He also described the governor as the most workers-friendly governor in the history of the state.