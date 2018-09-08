– The Sun News
8th September 2018 - Paris Club refund: Govs angry over N16.67b secret payment to Osun
8th September 2018 - 2019 Primaries: APC states’ chairmen battle Oshiomhole
8th September 2018 - Nigeria’s democracy in danger, Edwin Clark warns
8th September 2018 - 2019: Why ex-generals oppose Buhari – Gen. Jemibewon
8th September 2018 - My Thank-You song for Aretha
8th September 2018 - Deplorable state of Enugu Airport
8th September 2018 - Mistakes men make in marriage
8th September 2018 - SUN GIRL: IBEH FAITH
7th September 2018 - David Mark not Presidential material, says Daniel Onjeh
7th September 2018 - Fayose, Fayemi lock horns over alleged sales of  ultra modern market, others
  • APC STATE CHAIRMEN

    2019 Primaries: APC states’ chairmen battle Oshiomhole

    — 8th September 2018

    Responding, the party chairmen in all the 36 state chapters and the FCT threatened to pass a vote of no confidence in the Oshiomhole-led NWC • Accuse him of running party like a cabal Willy Eya, Romanus Ugwu, Vincent Kalu, Noah Ebije, Linus Oota, John Alechenu, Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Timothy Olanrewaju, Bamigbola Gbolagunte and George…

  • NIGERIA'S DEMOCRACY IN DANGER

    Nigeria’s democracy in danger, Edwin Clark warns

    — 8th September 2018

    “What happened the other day at the National Assembly was a dangerous attempt to truncate our democracy” • Security agents colluding with politicians to truncate civil rule Like a man that saw tomorrow, few days before his Abuja residence was raided by armed policemen searching for arms and ammunition, elder statesman and leader of the…

  • GENERALS

    2019: Why ex-generals oppose Buhari – Gen. Jemibewon

    — 8th September 2018

    Major General David Jemibewon (rtd) has expressed disappointment over the state of affairs in the country ahead of next year’s general elections. In this interview with WILLY EYA, the retired Army officer said he is not surprised that some retired Generals are against President Buhari’s administration. READ ALSO: Buhari doctrine or universal principle? Ahead of another fresh…

  • THANK YOU

    My Thank-You song for Aretha

    — 8th September 2018

    Thank you for all the special people, the geniuses that you created in all spheres and unleashed on the world, stars now gone but whose impact we can still feel. Mike Awoyinfa Now one of my longest friends has gone home. I didn’t know that it would be this soon that I would have to…

