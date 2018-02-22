Parents, stakeholders uphold Benue varsity closure

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Parents and Stakeholders Forum of the Benue State University (BSU) has upheld the decision of the Senate of the institution that the university remains closed.

To press home this decision, as all students residing on campus have been directed to vacate the hostels with immediate effect.

In a communique issued at the end of an interactive session between the institution’s management and Parents/Stakeholders held on Wednesday at the College of Health Sciences, the Forum advised students who are yet to register for the second semester of 2016/2017 academic session to complete their registration within two weeks beginning from Monday February 19, 2018.

The communiqué, signed by the Chiarperson, Communiqué Drafting Committee, Chief (Mrs.) Keziah Agundu, and other members, added that all registered students of the university should continue with the second semester examination after the two weeks of grace period approved by the senate.

The Forum urged parents with genuine financial challenges to come forward with their wards and sign an undertaking before the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) that their wards be allowed to write the examination before payment of the required User Charges.

At the meeting, parents also agreed to monitor their wards closely to ensure that they adhere to registration procedure and guidelines even as the university management promised to critically look into allegations of extortion by some staff, a development which allegedly accounted for why some students were unable to pay their user charges.

It would be recalled that the state-owned university was closed down last week after students protested over the refusal of the institution’s management to allow those who have not completed their registration sit for the second semester examination.