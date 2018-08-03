– The Sun News
Home / National / Parents of quintuplets cry for help
QUINTUPLETS

Parents of quintuplets cry for help

— 3rd August 2018

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Parents of the quintuplets delivered on July 23, 2018 at God’s Mercy Maternity Home, Obiuno Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra State  have made a fresh passionate appeal to government, organisations, groups and individuals for help to nurse the babies.

Mr. and Mrs. Odoh made the appeal at the maternity home when our correspondent paid them a visit to know how the babies were faring, eight days after their delivery.

Mrs. Odoh, who is still writhing in pains resulting from the  caesarean surgery she underwent said the babies were eating very well and there was no how she could breast-feed all of them under her condition.

For this reason, she said their feeding and other welfare issues had become problematic to the couple “who has no visible means of income since my husband is a Keke NAPEP rider and I was training on how to make clothes before I put to bed.

She said the survival of her babies were in the hands of government, public-spirited individuals, politicians, churches and other organisation. She appealed that they should not allow the loss of any of the babies, who are currently in a healthy condition.

 

