The Sun News
Latest
22nd April 2018 - Parents of missing child cry out, community worried over slow police investigation
22nd April 2018 - Herdsman kills brother over missing cow
22nd April 2018 - Bishop Nwokolo to FG: Treat herdsmen same way you treated IPOB
22nd April 2018 - Double trouble: Father of raped girl kicked out of job
22nd April 2018 - Fear of epidemic: Lagos residents apprehensive as mountainous refuse dot dumpsites
22nd April 2018 - Rivers people will not allow political robbery in 2019 — Wike
21st April 2018 - 2018 Budget: MDAs have complied with FG directives – Akabueze
21st April 2018 - Senate invasion: Ohanaeze raises the alarm over Ekweremadu, lawmakers’ safety
21st April 2018 - Nwaoboshi absent as Secondus, Ekweremadu, Wike storm Asaba
21st April 2018 - Kaduna SEICOM office on fire
Home / National / Parents of missing child cry out, community worried over slow police investigation

Parents of missing child cry out, community worried over slow police investigation

— 22nd April 2018

TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt 

Almost two months after their two-and-half-year-old son, God’s Favour Chima, was abducted, Mr.  Emmanuel Chima and his wife, Goodluck, are understandably still in shock. The heart-rending incident has left the family devastated with the toddler’s older siblings frequently shedding tears and their parents wailing over what has befallen them.

God’s Favour Chima is the fifth child of his parents, who hail from Ndele community in Emohua Local Government Area but the family resides in Rumuokwachi community, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The incident occurred on February 22, between 7:00p.m and 8:00p.m, opposite the Triumphant Salvation Life Church, in the community.

As Sunday Sun gathered, the suspect, who was identified as Idowu Samuel, from Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, came around pretending to buy fried yam from the victim’s mother. It was further learnt that the suspect, who is believed to be a serial child kidnapper, had been operating within the neighbourhood with some other persons who have gone underground.

Narrating what happened, Mrs. Goodluck Chima told Sunday Sun: “That night, I was frying yam. Some people were also around to buy something. The man (referring to the suspect) came and requested for meat and other items. I told him that I don’t sell the things he wanted. While he was trying to distract my attention, I noticed too that there was another young man, who was also telling me that I should give him yam worth N300.

“I feel they took advantage of how people gathered to do their evil. My son was near the place where I was frying and selling yam. While I was still attending to other buyers, the suspect said something about N50.00, which I did not quite understand. Immediately they succeeded in kidnapping my son the car parked in front of the place zoomed off and the suspect also escaped.”

The couple said the matter was immediately reported to the Ozuoba Police Station.  But, the officers on duty that night told them to come back after 24 hours, so that the matter could be officially documented.

Like the proverbial saying that every day is for the thief, but one day is for the owner of the house, it happened that a week after, the suspect came back to the community for another operation. This time around, in the day time. He almost succeeded in abducting a four-year-old girl. But, God intervened and his luck ran out. The youths of Rumuokwachi arrested him and were about to lynch him when some elders intervened.

The chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC), Anya Amadi, told Sunday Sun that the elders made sure the youths did not take laws into their hands. The suspect was subsequently handed over to the Ozuoba Police Division.

In the second incident, it was a stroke of luck that Madam Fortune Okon saw the suspect, who had already carried four-year-old Patricia and was walking across the road, heading towards the forest.

Looking back on what happened, Okon has declared herself as the happiest person on earth today because her life would have practically ended if the suspect had succeeded in abducting Patricia. Expressing gratitude to God for the rescue of the girl, the young lady, who runs a restaurant, said that only God knows what would have been her fate in detention.

“I don’t have a husband. Who would have believed my story that I did not know anything about the incident, if the small child had got missing? Who in this world would believe that I was innocent?

“I don’t know how to thank this wonderful God. The little girl sat outside in the morning and her mother asked me to look after her. I was busy inside my restaurant. Suddenly, my instinct told me to go outside. As l looked, I did not see the girl again. Surprisingly, I saw the man (suspect) carrying her and was heading towards the bush. I raised the alarm and he abandoned the girl. That was how my God rescued her and saved me from something I would not have known how to explain and proclaim my innocence,” the bewildered lady said.

Sunday Sun learnt that the arrest of the suspect drew the attention of residents within the vicinity. Parents of the missing two-and-half-year-old boy were able to recognize him as the man, who had pretended to purchase some edibles from mother of the boy.

According to one of the natives, who simply gave his name as Uchendu, Samuel denied he had ever been to the community before. He swore that he was a mere stranger in the place. But, when the police pressed further, the suspect admitted that he lodged at one of the hotels in the neighbourhood. When his room was searched, the operatives found baby items, which included pampers, caps, birth certificates and charms. He claimed that his handset was kept in another place.

It was learnt that the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID). But, the distraught parents of the missing boy are worried that since the matter was reported and till now, the police have not given them further information about the investigation.

Meanwhile the leadership of Rumuokwachi community, speaking through Amadi said that people are waiting for the Police to conclude their investigation and give them feedback on the outcome of the matter.

Amadi also appealed to the state government and police to curb the activities of kidnappers and cultists in Rumuokwachi community and its environs.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Parents of missing child cry out, community worried over slow police investigation

— 22nd April 2018

TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt  Almost two months after their two-and-half-year-old son, God’s Favour Chima, was abducted, Mr.  Emmanuel Chima and his wife, Goodluck, are understandably still in shock. The heart-rending incident has left the family devastated with the toddler’s older siblings frequently shedding tears and their parents wailing over what has befallen them. God’s Favour…

  • herdsman

    Herdsman kills brother over missing cow

    — 22nd April 2018

    Ngozi Uwujare The bond of brotherhood between two Fulani herdsmen in Nasarawa State, which was broken by a missing cattle, has resulted in the death of one of them. Bello Musa, who is 22 years old is now in the custody of the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Nasarawa Police…

  • Nwokolo

    Bishop Nwokolo to FG: Treat herdsmen same way you treated IPOB

    — 22nd April 2018

    Declare them terrorists, proscribe their activities Jeff Amechi Agbodo The Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Onitsha, Anambra State, Rt. Rev. (Dr) Owen Nwokolo, has called on the Federal Government to declare the Fulani herdsmen terrorists, as well as proscribe their activities like it did to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Bishop Nwokolo who…

  • Double trouble: Father of raped girl kicked out of job

    — 22nd April 2018

    After bloggers mistakenly identified him as culprit Henry Okonkwo In a terrible case of mistaken identity, Mr Lawal Abiodun, has had his troubles doubled and compounded by the egregious error committed by careless bloggers, who wrongly identified him as the culprit accused of raping his daughter. The seven-year-old girl, Adebisi, was raped severally resulting in…

  • Fear of epidemic: Lagos residents apprehensive as mountainous refuse dot dumpsites

    — 22nd April 2018

    Olakunle Olafioye, Bolatito Adebayo; Henry Okonkwo Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, is winning so many battles, but losing in a major one at the same time. In less than three years, the Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration has successfully made government’s presence felt with developmental projects in several parts of the state, particularly in areas not…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share