The Sun News
Latest
27th January 2018 - Why Ekiti airport project failed –Afe Babalola, Fayose
27th January 2018 - Makanjuola Deborah 08182838925 [email protected]l.com
27th January 2018 - Saraki’s timely warning on 2019 polls
27th January 2018 - Fake men of God causing havoc in Nigeria –Prophet Abiara
27th January 2018 - Parenting commandments for successful fathers
27th January 2018 - Being a mom: Child discipline mistakes mothers make
27th January 2018 - Common ejaculation problems in men
27th January 2018 - Two Leading Women of NNPC
27th January 2018 - Ways to handle a critical spouse
27th January 2018 - What a country!
Home / Features / Parenting commandments for successful fathers

Parenting commandments for successful fathers

— 27th January 2018

Being a dad

Kate Halim

Occasionally, dads look at their own fathering and that of other men they consider successful fathers and learn what they can do better.

Watching successful fathers over the years – with success defined by how their children have turned out and the quality of their relationships with them, there are some common practices underneath.

Successful fathers communicate regularly and effectively with their children. Fathers who have had success with their children have spent time talking together.

Creating a tradition of communication opens the door to critical and sensitive conversations as the children grow. But that sort of relationship begins first and foremost with communication.

Many families have lots of family activities and time together. But successful fathers commit time and energy to being with their children one-on-one. Some great dads have a monthly interview with each child to talk about their lives, their fears, their successes, their needs and their goals.

Others like to have one-on-one dates with their kids. But it is clear that quality time individually with the children by their fathers is a significant builder of relationships and predictor of success.

Raising successful children is not just about having fun and building relationships. It is also about instilling values and building responsible adults. Setting family rules and living by them is a way to teach consistency and responsibility.

Giving a child everything she wants when she wants it teaches her to have unrealistic expectations in life. Learning the importance of delayed gratification is important to becoming a responsible adult. Likewise, helping children learn the value of saving for a desired item and waiting for it teaches them a life skill that will serve them always.

Children experience love in very different ways. Tailoring your loving expressions to your child’s love language will help them feel your love in a more focused way.

While not every father lives with their children’s mother, if you do, loving their mother is one of the best gifts you can give a child. Successful fathers invest in their relationship with their children’s mother.

You should not speak ill of thy children’s mother, particularly after a divorce. There is a huge temptation for fathers to be critical of their child’s mother at this stage. Successful fathers resist that temptation. In the long run, your children will love and respect you for doing that.

You should know your children’s friends. Successful fathers make sure they know the children their children hang out with. Make your home inviting to them and then invite them over.

While not hovering, make sure you know these friends and their parents as well. Know the influence these friends are having on your children and help steer your children to the best of them.

Fathers need to be aware of the dangers lurking in our modern world and help their children avoid them. Sexual abuse, drug abuse, gangs, bullying, pornography and other risks seem to be ever present.

Teach your children values and the power of saying no to those who would put their lives and their well-being at risk. Successful fathers prepare their kids and protect them.

Following these basic practices will create the chance for a father to successfully raise his children to be productive, self-reliant and responsible adults.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why Ekiti airport project failed –Afe Babalola, Fayose

— 27th January 2018

•Says it’s crippling businesses Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Are Afe Babalola, has lamented the absence of an airstrip or airport in the state, saying it has been crippling his business in the university and other efforts. Babalola, who berated former governor of the state , Dr. Kayode Fayemi…

  • Nigeria drifting towards anarchy–Idika Kalu

    — 27th January 2018

    Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kal, believes that the international community has reasons to be shocked that Nigeria, which has been playing leadership roles in Africa and beyond, has been unable to manage her own conflicts. Among other issues, he particularly condemned the spate of violence and killings in various parts of the…

  • Benue killings: Wrong people surround Buhari –Ortom

    — 27th January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be careful of wrong people who surround him. The governor said this while reacting to a recent statement credited to the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, in an interview, that the recent massacre of innocent people by suspected Fulani herdsmen in…

  • Abia names new CJ

    — 27th January 2018

    Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has appointed Justice Obisike Oji as the Acting Chief Judge of the state barely three hours after the State House of Assembly suspended the incumbent, Justice Theresa Uzokwe. He was sworn in at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office on Friday. Ikpeazu said the appointment became expedient following…

  • Lalong rejects cattle colony in Plateau as herdsmen kill 8, injure 10

    — 27th January 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Eight persons were killed and 10 others injured on Thursday night when suspected Fulani herdsmen launched fresh attack on Jabu-Maingo village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Saturday Sun gathered that the attack, which took place around 9pm also left 20 houses burnt with foodstuff and property worth millions of…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share