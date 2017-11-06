The Sun News
Latest
6th November 2017 - “Paradise Papers”: Big name celebs revealed in leaked documents
6th November 2017 - Protect yourselves, buy U.S. arms – Trump to Japan
6th November 2017 - Ogun PDP exco sacks Kashamu’ loyalists from secretariat
6th November 2017 - FG, Okowa urge Avengers to be patient
6th November 2017 - Poly teachers begin nationwide strike Nov 13
6th November 2017 - Breaking: Obasanjo in Ebonyi for anti-hunger tour
6th November 2017 -   Family, UK govt react to kidnap, death of national
6th November 2017 - Enugu LG poll: Political parties divided over election results
6th November 2017 - Ghana, Chinese FAs to intensify football cooperation
6th November 2017 - 11 more world leaders congratulate Presideny Xi
Home / Business / World News / “Paradise Papers”: Big name celebs revealed in leaked documents

“Paradise Papers”: Big name celebs revealed in leaked documents

— 6th November 2017

Politicians aren’t the only famous faces named in the leaked “Paradise Papers” — Bono, Madonna and actress Keira Knightley all pop up, too.

The papers — which were released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists after being obtained by a German newspaper — include 13.4 million documents that detail offshore holdings by high-profile figures like Wilbur Ross, Rex Tillerson and Queen Elizabeth II.

Bono — who is listed by his real name, Paul Hewson — is revealed to have been a part-owner of a shopping mall in the small town of Utena, Lithuania, after investing with a company based in Malta.

The U2 frontman had a stake in Nude Estates, a Maltese company which bought the Ausra mall just after it opened in 2007, according to the Guardian.

Ross didn’t disclose stake in company tied to Putin relatives

Because the island nation — located between the south of Italy and the North African coast — is a low-tax jurisdiction, the tax paid on any profits earned by foreign investors is reduced to 5%.

The mall was transferred in 2012 to a company based in Guernsey, England, with a similar name: Nude Estates I.

“Bono was a passive, minority investor in Nude Estates Malta Ltd., a company that was legally registered in Malta until it was voluntarily wound up in 2015. Malta is a well-established holding company jurisdiction within the EU,” a spokesperson for the singer told the Guardian.

Meanwhile, the ICIJ also claims the documents reveal pop star Madonna has a share in a medical supplies company, while actress Keira Knightley has invested in a Jersey-based real estate firm.

The celebrities’ inclusion in the leaked documents joins several other high-profile figures, including the Queen.

Her Royal Highness was named, as her private estate invested millions of dollars in a Cayman Islands fund previously unknown to the public.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was also revealed to have a stake in a shipping firm that has received more than $68 million in revenue from a Russian energy company co-owned by Vladmir Putin’s son-in-law — information Ross failed to disclose during his confirmation hearing.

(Source: NYDN)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

“Paradise Papers”: Big name celebs revealed in leaked documents

— 6th November 2017

Politicians aren’t the only famous faces named in the leaked “Paradise Papers” — Bono, Madonna and actress Keira Knightley all pop up, too. The papers — which were released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists after being obtained by a German newspaper — include 13.4 million documents that detail offshore holdings by high-profile figures like Wilbur Ross,…

  • Ogun PDP exco sacks Kashamu’ loyalists from secretariat

    — 6th November 2017

      …We’ll reclaim the secretariat within 48 hours – Dayo group’s spokesperson From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The newly inaugurated state executive committee of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, sacked Bayo Dayo-led executive from the party secretariat, located along Presidential Boulevard, Oke Mosan Road, Abeokuta. The secretariat, which was…

  • FG, Okowa urge Avengers to be patient

    — 6th November 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The federal government on Monday called for patience from militant group, the Niger Delta Avengers’ urging them not to carry out the threat to resume suspended “Operation Red Economy. This was the same call in Asaba, Delta State from the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who asked the group to hold…

  • Poly teachers begin nationwide strike Nov 13

    — 6th November 2017

      From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has threatened to commence nationwide indefinite strike from November 13. Addressing newsmen in Abuja Monday, after the union’s emergency National Executive Council Meeting, ASUP President, Usman Dutse regretted the nonchalant manner successive administrations had treated polytechnic education in the country. “This action shall…

  • Breaking: Obasanjo in Ebonyi for anti-hunger tour

    — 6th November 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, at about 15:10pm on Monday arrived Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State for the tour of the state by the Zero Hunger Team (ZHT). On arrival at the Government House, the former Commander-In-Chief of the armed forces inspected a guard of honour mounted…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share