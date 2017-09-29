The Sun News
Latest
29th September 2017 - PAP, Rico Gado, Gese sign agric MoU in Kaduna
29th September 2017 - Procession ban: You’re infringing on our rights, Shi’ites tell Sokoto Govt
29th September 2017 - Health minister solicits stakeholders’ support in fight against Tuberculosis
29th September 2017 - Saraki pledges support to ACP countries on Cotonou Agreement
29th September 2017 - 3m children need urgent education support in N’ East – UNICEF
29th September 2017 - Ending Corruption, not restructuring, devolution of power is what Nigeria needs
29th September 2017 - NEMA gives 10,000 IDPs relief materials in Taraba
29th September 2017 - Presidency afraid I’ll defeat Buhari in 2019 – Fayose
29th September 2017 - DUFIL donates 500 cartons of Indomie noodles to Benue flood victims
29th September 2017 - LMC Partners MEDICAID in Fight against Cancer
Home / National / PAP, Rico Gado, Gese sign agric MoU in Kaduna

PAP, Rico Gado, Gese sign agric MoU in Kaduna

— 29th September 2017

…Target 11,500 women, youths in poultry, fishery businesses

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the approval by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State for it, a non-governmental organisation, Peace Aid Project (PAP) and Yola-based animal feed production and supply companies, Rico Gado and Gese Derdirabe, on Friday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural empowerment in Kaduna State.

The project, which was expected to be formerly launched in November, this year, with a projected output of about 214,200,000 birds per annum, would create direct employment for 11,500 women and youths across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The two companies would supply consumables which included day-old chicks, vaccines and vitamins to the farmers in this project which will transform the poultry industry in Nigeria and position Kaduna State as the largest poultry meat market in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of PAP, Benson Emakpor, noted that the partnership would not only create massive employment for women and youths, but would also generate huge IGR to the state government and diversify the Kaduna State economy from her dependency on oil revenue/ allocations from federation account to agriculture.

His words, “It is our opinion that with this massive investment in the youths and women of the state, security challenges will become a thing of the past as young men and women will become gainfully engaged in sustainable community development projects in mechanized aquaculture and livestock farming.

“A year ago, we presented the ad-hoc committee report on the implementation of this project to the Kaduna State government with huge excitement and expectations and here we are with just two months to the launch of the project in the state.

“Kaduna State is blessed with vast mineral and natural resources which include abundant farmlands and human resources which if properly explored can significantly improve the lives and wellbeing of the inhabitants of the rural and urban areas. This project is focused on the harnessing these farmlands and human resource for aquaculture and livestock farming,” he stressed.

Mohammed Hussein, who represented commissioner of agriculture at the event, described the development as another milestone by this administration to provide employment for our youths and stir the state towards sustainable development in livestock farming of the agriculture sector.

“The Kaduna State government is transforming the State into an agricultural hub and developing the non-oil base sector of the economy of the State by investing in agriculture and agro Allied industries. This project complements government efforts in this direction and will further boost the development livestock farming in the State”.

In their separate remarks, Managing Director of Rico Gado Francisco Barreiro Dasilva and Manager of Gese Derdirabe Fola Oladunjoye said, their involvement in the value chain project was to make farming a profitable venture for women and youth by sourcing consumables for the farmers in PAP initiative at a recurring credit facility to allow them focus on the growing of their livestock.

With the arrangement on ground, the benefiting farmers who must come through cooperative societies will have nothing to worry about as the Bank of Agriculture will be providing the loan in the form of overdraft which will enable the supply companies play their role including monitoring service as well as marketing upon maturity stage.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PAP, Rico Gado, Gese sign agric MoU in Kaduna

— 29th September 2017

…Target 11,500 women, youths in poultry, fishery businesses From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Following the approval by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State for it, a non-governmental organisation, Peace Aid Project (PAP) and Yola-based animal feed production and supply companies, Rico Gado and Gese Derdirabe, on Friday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural empowerment…

  • Procession ban: You’re infringing on our rights, Shi’ites tell Sokoto Govt

    — 29th September 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise called Shi’ite, has condemned the Sokoto State Government for placing a ban its procession in the state, saying such order was an attempt to deprive their fundamental rights. Recall that Sokoto State Government had, on Wednesday, placed  ban on the group against public procession…

  • Health minister solicits stakeholders’ support in fight against Tuberculosis

    — 29th September 2017

          …Flags off ‘Wellness on Wheel scheme in Ogun From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has called on non-governmental organisations, well-meaning Nigerians as well as religious leaders in the country, to support the Federal Government in its fight to reduce the high incidence of tuberculosis disease. The minister, who noted…

  • Saraki pledges support to ACP countries on Cotonou Agreement

    — 29th September 2017

    ….Assures UNDP of quick passage of Gender Bill Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has pledged the support of the National Assembly to the Cotonou Agreement of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries ahead of its meeting in Cotonou, Benin Republic to fashion out a unified terms of agreement with the European Union (EU). In…

  • 3m children need urgent education support in N’ East – UNICEF

    — 29th September 2017

    From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) said an estimated three million children in the northeast states were in need urgent education support. “An estimated three million children are in need of emergency education support,” UNICEF said in a statement on Friday. It also said 450, 000 children under the age…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share