In a chat with Inside Nollywood, she recalled: “I have had several embarrassing moments. The one I can recall vividly was when I was on a movie set dancing. Unknown to me, my pants got torn and the DOP didn’t tell me. I was dancing and twerking, having a nice time on set, not knowing that the crew were having a nice time watching me dance with my torn pants. When I later realised, I was so angry. I told the DOP I won’t work with him again.”

The actress also maintains that her boyfriend encourages her to flaunt her ‘assets’ publicly, which she has been doing to her satisfaction.