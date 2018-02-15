Panic in National Assembly over fire outbreak, as faulty AC forces Senate to adjourn plenary

Fred Ituah, Abuja

There was panic, on Thursday morning, at the National Assembly over a minor fire incident at the control room of the complex.

The incident was caused by a power surge in the basement just beneath the Senate Chamber.

Staff and officials who were around, had to scamper for safety. Officials of Federal Fire Service attached to the National Assembly had to sound the alarm bell.

For over one hour, a thick smoke enveloped the place. The Senate Chamber was also affected.

In the meantime, the Senate, on Thursday, could not carry out parliamentary duties over failure of the Air Conditioner system at the chamber, thus forcing the federal lawmakers to adjourn until next Tuesday.

Sen. Abdullahi Gobir raised a point of order to lament that the chamber was not conducive for the lawmakers.

Senate President Bukola Saraki ruled that the session be adjourned while the repairs should be done over the weekend.

Details later…