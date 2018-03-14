The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Panic in FUTO as host community pulls down school fence
14th March 2018 - Bauchi gov. signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law
14th March 2018 - Police arrest lunatic who hacked two pupils to death in Ogun
14th March 2018 - Nigeria’s 91st happiest country globally, Finland 1st, Burundi last
14th March 2018 - Dapchi abduction: OXFAM laments incessant kidnapping of girls in Nigeria
14th March 2018 - UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats over ex-spy poisoning
14th March 2018 - 304 industries berthed in Ogun in 7 years – Amosun
14th March 2018 - Al-Makura names NIRS chair, 3 other members
14th March 2018 - Panel confirms jail term of unrepentant rapist in Delta
14th March 2018 - Imo INEC uncovers 28,242 uncollected PVCs in Orsu
Home / National / Panic in FUTO as host community pulls down school fence

Panic in FUTO as host community pulls down school fence

— 14th March 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Students and management of the Federal University of Technology , Owerri (FUTO), have been gripped by fear following the invasion of the school by a large youths from the host communities who reportedly pulled down about 5 kilometres of the fence of the institution.

Most of the staff and students of the institution are said to have restrained themselves from going out of the school premises once its 6:30p.m. since the incident occurred.

One of the student, identified as Chika Amadi, who spoke to Daily Sun, said “This host communities are mean. If they can pull down a perimeter fence of the school of about 5 kilometres, then there is nothing that they cannot do to us.”

Also, Jude Obi, a second year Engineering department told our correspondent that the host communities have been exhibiting hostilities towards them since the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Francis Eze, waded into the encroachment of lands close to the school hostels.

“We cannot even sleep again with our two eyes closed, the host communities have started erecting their buildings beside our hostels, they attack us at no just cause, telling us to our face that they owned the land,” Ezenwa said.

A staff of the institution, who do want his name mentioned, cried out to the level of intimidation meted to the school by the host communities. ”

How can they come into our school  to build factories and excavate our sand. The bridge we cross inside the school premises is at the verge of collapse as a result of the excavation of sand at the foot of the pillars holding the bridge,” he said.

Narrating the incident to our correspondent who visited the scene of the incident, the Public Relation of the School, Dr Chile Ezenwa said that the youths of the host communities invaded the school premises at about 7pm on Monday and pulled down their fence.

According to Ezenwa, “We were told that the host communities might have invaded the school at night, because the fence where still intact on Monday morning, we woke up to see the level of destruction by the host communities”

It would be recalled that the fence which was pull down was erected two weeks ago after the VC, lamented the spate of encroachment on FUTO lands.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Panic in FUTO as host community pulls down school fence

— 14th March 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Students and management of the Federal University of Technology , Owerri (FUTO), have been gripped by fear following the invasion of the school by a large youths from the host communities who reportedly pulled down about 5 kilometres of the fence of the institution. Most of the staff and students of the…

  • Bauchi gov. signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law

    — 14th March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State, on Wednesday, signed into law the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N167.899, 220,800 billion passed by the state’s Assembly. The proposed budget was submitted to the House by the Governor December 28, 2017, for passage. Governor Abubakar signed into law the proposed “Budget of Consolidation”, in…

  • Police arrest lunatic who hacked two pupils to death in Ogun

    — 14th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have arrested the suspected lunatic who hacked to death two pupils of St. John’s Anglican School, Agodo in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state. The suspect, Lekan Adebisi, had on Monday stormed the primary school at break time and hacked two pupils, aged four respectively, to death. He…

  • Nigeria’s 91st happiest country globally, Finland 1st, Burundi last

    — 14th March 2018

    NAN Nigeria has been ranked as the 91st happiest nation in the world, while Finland is the world’s happiest country, according to an annual survey issued, on Wednesday. Burundi was at the bottom of the happiness index. The survey also found Americans were getting less happy even as their country became richer. The UN Sustainable…

  • Dapchi abduction: OXFAM laments incessant kidnapping of girls in Nigeria

    — 14th March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi OXFAM International has lamented the recent abduction of 110 school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State, and cases of rape, physical assault and sexual harassment of women at their various working place in Nigeria. The international agency noted that the incessant abduction of school girls, especially in the northern part of Nigeria, ”…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share