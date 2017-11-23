The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Panic grips Rivers residents as robbers serve notice of visit
23rd November 2017 - Physicians decry non-implementation of NHIS by state govts.
23rd November 2017 - Lalong demands adequate protection for corps members
23rd November 2017 - Court jails labourer 30 days for mischief
23rd November 2017 - Putin sees prospect in Russia, Sudan economic cooperation
23rd November 2017 - Adjust to camp life – Gombe NYSC urges corps members
23rd November 2017 - Okowa tasks corps members on community development
23rd November 2017 - Finland baker launches bread made from crushed crickets
23rd November 2017 - Gov. Ishaku urges Taraba residents to key into VAIDS
23rd November 2017 - Zik’s wife wants Igbo women in politics
Home / National / Panic grips Rivers residents as robbers serve notice of visit

Panic grips Rivers residents as robbers serve notice of visit

— 23rd November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Residents of Diobu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, now live in fear, following a purported letter from a gang criminals to the community.

The people residing in Ehediohanma, Obidianso and Etchwe Streets disclosed, on Thursday, that they received a letter from the gang who had been terrorising the area.

The residents also stated that the gang said they would rob the streets of Mile 2, Diobu all through December, and also threatened to unleash terror to any group that tried resist their operation.

The visibly panicky residents, in collaboration with Diobu Vigilance group, on Thursday, staged a walk to the State Government House, requesting for intervention.

Speaking during the walk, Chairman of Diobu Vigilance group, Victor Ohaji, said the group wanted the government to provide them logistics, so that they could be effective in their job.

Ohaji expressed worry about their member that was killed recently by suspected robbers during operations and called on the state government to allow the group bear arms for them to be able to confront criminals.

In the words of Ohaji, “They should licence us because the criminals we are facing have arms and we do not so we are always at risk trying to provide security for our people.”

Another resident, Nelson Okoro, expressed: “I was born in Diobu. For long now, criminals do not allow us rest. We have not been sleeping at all because of criminals. Restaurants and other businesses hardly operate at night because the boys come out at will and terrorise people.

“We are having small relief now because of this vigilance group that came up. The one that is threatening us now is a letter that the criminals sent to us, informing us that ending of November and throughout December, that we will not rest. We are now living in fear.”

Okoro urged the State Government to heed to the demands of the vigilance group to enable them to defend the area during the period stated by the robbers and beyond.

The group, who arrived at the Government House at about 11:00a.m, stayed there for over two hours as no government official came out to address them on their demands. Many of them left the Government House in frustration.

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Panic grips Rivers residents as robbers serve notice of visit

— 23rd November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Residents of Diobu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, now live in fear, following a purported letter from a gang criminals to the community. The people residing in Ehediohanma, Obidianso and Etchwe Streets disclosed, on Thursday, that they received a letter from the gang who had been terrorising the area….

  • Physicians decry non-implementation of NHIS by state govts.

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Judex Okoro, Calabar The Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFON) has decried the non-implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by state governments across the country. Speaking on the occasion of the 20th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference holding in Calabar, the President, Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, Dr. Akin…

  • Lalong demands adequate protection for corps members

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Gyang Bere, Jos Following the recent killings of people in rural villages of Plateau State by suspected herdsmen, Governor Simon Lalong has directed the Special Tasks Force (STF) and rural communities to protect corps members deployed for the one year mandatory National Service in the state. Lalong gave the directive, on Thursday, during the…

  • Court jails labourer 30 days for mischief

    — 23rd November 2017

    A Masaka Chief Magistrates’ Court in Nasarawa State, on Thursday, sentenced a 28-year-old labourer, Abdullahi Ibrahim, to 30 days imprisonment for mischief. Ibrahim, a resident of Kauchikau in the state, faced a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, assault and mischief. However, the accused pleaded guilty and begged for leniency. The Prosecutor, Ibrahim Salisu, had told…

  • Adjust to camp life – Gombe NYSC urges corps members

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Gombe State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), David Pwanidi Markson, has urged members of the Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members to adjust to the situations at the camp. Markson made the call, on Thursday, during the official opening of the camp located at Amada in Akko Local…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share