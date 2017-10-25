The Sun News
Panic as Monkeypox virus lands in Ebonyi

25th October 2017

…Two suspected patients quarantined

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Fear has enveloped the residents of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, as two persons suspected of being carriers of the Monkeypox virus, have been quarantined in the Isolation Unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki II [FETHA II].

The quarantined patients, Daily Sun gathered, were brought to the hospital by their relatives from an undisclosed hospital in Afikpo North on October 16, for having symptoms of the disease. They were both male and female.

The rumour about the outbreak of the deadly disease has since sent shockwaves and panic across the state capital and environs.

When Daily Sun visited the Isolation Unit of the hospital, some health workers were not forthcoming with situation reports. They asked our correspondent to obtain clearance from the hospital’s management before they could speak with him on the matter. They, however, confirmed that two persons were suspected of having Monkey Pox virus and have been quarantined.

One of them, who pleaded anonymity, told Daily Sun that the two patients were diagnosed of the virus. She explained that their medical report did not indicate whether it was monkeypox or chicken pox virus. She disclosed, however, that investigation was still ongoing.

Hear her: “They were diagnosed of having pox. But it was not clearly stated whether it is Monkey Pox or chickenpox. The two of them were placed under investigation. The investigation is still in progressive. But in the course of the investigation, they changed one of the reports to furunculosis.

“The investigating team later said one of the patients has furunculosis. But it was not clear whether it was monkey pox or chicken pox virus. But I don’t think it is monkey pox virus. For now, none of them is diagnosed of Monkey pox virus. There is no medical evidence to that effect” she added.

Another officer in the Isolation Unit who did not disclose his name also confirmed that there were two suspected victims in their custody. He, however, dismissed the rumour that it was a case of monkey pox virus making the rounds in the state.

“It is not what people suspected. It is ordinary minor skin problem. It is not monkey pox as people suspected. It is just skin problem. It is just one of those allergic skin problems. They will soon go. I have called the coordinator in charge of those people. As soon as he comes, he might discharge them” he stated.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, proved abortive as his phone was switched off when our correspondent put a call to him.

