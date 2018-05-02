The Sun News
Panic as generator smoke envelopes CBN headquarters

— 2nd May 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

Abuja residents were thrown into panic Tuesday evening as huge smoke engulfed the head office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Central Business District area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Daily Sun’s investigation at the site revealed that the smoke, which enveloped a section of the edifice, came fromº a faulty generator number three. The entire incident left the guards and other staff on ground aghast and fire fighters were promptly alerted.

The huge smoke which began at about 6pm from the generator three located some 20 feats away from the CBN main building.

Reacting to the news of fire outbreak at the CBN head office, Acting Director Corporate Communications Isaac Okoroafor said there was no fire incident.

According to him passersby saw a pall of exhaust fume from the generator house which was far from the building and mistook it for fire.

He assured the general public that there has been no fire at the CBN.

