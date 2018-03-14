The Sun News
Panel confirms jail term of unrepentant rapist in Delta

Panel confirms jail term of unrepentant rapist in Delta

— 14th March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of the Delta State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy have expressed disgust over lack of remorse displayed by a 39-year old man, Tunde Thompson, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment for defiling a 4-year old child.

Secretary of the Council, Mrs. Uju Monye, who was visibly angry at the unrepentant posture of the convict during the council’s visit to Agbor Prisons told him that he does not deserve clemency because of his act of wickedness against an innocent child.

The advisory council which is chaired by a former Attorney General in the state, Patrick Okpakpor was inaugurated by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in March 2017 to help in decongesting prisons in the state.

Members recently concluded a tour of prison facilities across the state where they interacted with inmates with a view to making recommendations to the governor on who should be pardoned.

During the visits to the prisons at Okere, Ogwashi-Uku, Sapele, Kwale and Agbor, the council discovered that 1154 convicted persons were in jail for various offences.

The figure include 32 inmates on life imprisonment, 222 condemned convicts and 900 others serving various jail terms.

In Warri Medium Security Prison popularly known as Okere Prison, 222 inmates were discovered to be on death row out of which four were females, 32 others were on life imprisonment while 900 were serving various terms of imprisonment.

In Sapele Prison, 82 inmates were serving their terms of imprisonment while at the Kwale, Ogwashi-Uku and Agbor Prisons, there were 42, 173 and 104 convicted inmates respectively, serving their terms of sentence.

Members of the council encouraged the inmates not to give up on their dreams, adding that the period of their incarceration should afford them the opportunity to have sober reflections and change their ways.

They were also reminded of the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration is committed to better the lives of all Deltans including that of prisoners, so that when they return back to society, they will become useful to themselves and society.

Chief Okpakpor while promising to make appropriate recommendations to the governor to grant amnesty to deserving inmates, cautioned youths to stay away from crime as the condition of Nigeria prisons are deplorable and degrading.

