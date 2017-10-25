The Sun News
Pandemonium as thugs invade Sule Lamido’s office in Kaduna

— 25th October 2017

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna

There was pandemoniumon, on  Wednesday, when a former
Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, came to inspect his campaign office in Kaduna ahead of the 2018 political activities. The visit soon turned into a rally of sort when Lamido chose to address his supporters.

Midway into the programme, several armed thugs invaded the centre brandishing dangerous weapons and inflicting injuries on supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the campaign office.

This happened shortly after Lamido addressed his supporters on the ills of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and President Muhammadu
Buhari’s government.

Many journalists who were present at the Rabbah Road venue of
the rally, took to their heels, just as some of the dignitaries at the
venue made fruitless efforts to inform the police of the attack by the suspected political thugs.

Lamido, during hus address before the attack, had berated the Buhari  administration for poor handling of the nation’s social, political and economic affairs.
Lamido had said, “When there is peace in Nigeria there will be development and growth, when there is stability, people can invest, today there is instability in Nigeria because our chemistry cannot blend. We are busy maligning each other, dehumanizing each other and abusing each other.

“Nigerian government will mock you if you complain. If I am wailing my people will say, Sule what is your problem? This is the only government that people have been mocked for expressing their opinion. We have been demonised because of our opinion. We will not succumb because this is our country”.
“We shall revive Nigeria. Today, they have turn Nigeria to a theatre.
People have been demonized and mocked, so, I am telling you the
youths the future is yours. I will not tolerate any youth smoking
marijuana, brandishing swords or cutlasses or any weapons. Today
Nigeria is basically gone because our chemistry is not blending”.
“There is so much hate and demonisation and persecution such that you
are only accepted as a Nigerian if you are in APC. If you are in PDP,
they see you as dirty, a rouge, thief and Boko Haram and yet, the APC
government is a creation of PDP because it was conceived by some of
our men. Minus PDP, APC couldn’t have been in power”.

It would be recalled that some months ago some sponsored political
thugs invaded the Kaduna Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of
Journalists (NUJ) when Senator Shehu Sani and other members of APC
faction in the State protested against the conduct of ward delegate elections of the party.

