– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - PANDEF, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, others to meet Buhari over 2019
10th September 2018 - Nigeria’s reputation worrisome, says Gana
10th September 2018 - Electoral Act: Presidency urges NASS to reconvene
10th September 2018 - Buhari, APC sponsoring some PDP presidential aspirants – Wike
10th September 2018 - Senate: Ngige, Uba, 6 others pick APC forms in Anambra
10th September 2018 - FG plot to peg govs’ cash withdrawal at N20m monthly
10th September 2018 - FIRS to freeze over 6,772 tax defaulters’ bank accounts – Fowler
10th September 2018 - Kaduna-Abuja bound train crushes 52 cows – Police
10th September 2018 - SUN GIRL EMELDA OKOYE
9th September 2018 - Imo APC coalition collapses into APGA
Home / Cover / National / PANDEF, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, others to meet Buhari over 2019
PANDEF, Ohanaeze, AFENIFERE, others to meet Buhari over 2019

PANDEF, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, others to meet Buhari over 2019

— 10th September 2018

Those in attendance were leaders of Afenifere, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, former chairman of the Police Service Commission, among others.

• Grill Atiku on plans for Nigeria

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Niger Delta Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Yoruba socio-cultural organisation-Afenifere, and Middle Belt Forum have concluded plans to interact with President Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as other presidential aspirants, ahead of the 2019 poll.

READ ALSO: Atiku meets PANDEF, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum

The group met with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in Abuja, yesterday. The meeting with Atiku took place at the Abuja home of the Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

Those in attendance were leaders of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwosu, Albert Horserall, Air Commodore Dan Sulieman, Yinka Odumakin, Senator Stella Omu, Bassey Ewa-Henshaw, Idongesit Nkanga, Bitrus Pogu, Godknows Igali, Simon Okeke, former chairman of the Police Service Commission, Francis Okure, Banji Akintunji, Oladipo Olaitan and Mrs. Nne Nwafor, among others.

Earlier, Nwodo told newsmen that Atiku was the first presidential aspirant to appear before the Southern and Middle Belt Forum. He explained that “we have been meeting for quite sometime. Our meeting is centred on matters of national importance affecting the health of our country. One of the programmes we decided to embark on is to interact with those who have expressed desire to lead our country.

“We want to rub minds with them, to know their views about the things that are of importance to us so that by the time we conclude the interactions, we will be able to assure ourselves which of them we think will reflect our aspirations and rejig our country, to bring it to where our country men and women will like it to be.

“By sheer providence, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Wazirin Adamawa has become the first person to be with us,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, Nwodo said Atiku faced several questions on economy, security and national unity.

READ ALSO: FG not committed to national integration – Nwodo, Falana

“We hold his utterances in high esteem and should fortune smile on him and he becomes the president of this country, we will hold him to account. However, we have not come to a conclusion yet, we are going to listen to other aspirants. He has tremendous convictions of where he wants to go and we wish him well.”

Chief Clark, on his part, said the forum will meet with other political aspirants, including president Buhari, when asked if the forum was going to invite Buhari and other aspirants.
Atiku told the leaders that he was particularly concerned about structure, unity, economy and the security of the country.

He said without interacting and exchanging views and agreeing on how best to resolve these problems with sociocultural, political and business community leaders, the country will not be able to confront all these challenges bedeviling it.

READ ALSO: PIB: Okowa, community leaders disagree on funds accruing to host communities

Atiku who is one of the People’s Democratic Party presidential aspirants said: “It is our responsibility both as sociocultural leaders and political leaders to engage ourselves in meaningful discuss so that together we can resolve the problems confronting this country…”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PANDEF, Ohanaeze, AFENIFERE, others to meet Buhari over 2019

PANDEF, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, others to meet Buhari over 2019

— 10th September 2018

Those in attendance were leaders of Afenifere, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, former chairman of the Police Service Commission, among others. • Grill Atiku on plans for Nigeria Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Niger Delta Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Yoruba socio-cultural organisation-Afenifere, and Middle Belt Forum have concluded plans to…

  • REPUTATION - GANA

    Nigeria’s reputation worrisome, says Gana

    — 10th September 2018

    Gana noted that the country’s leadership had cared less about the country’s reputation Okwe Obi, Abuja A former minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Jerry Gana has described the country’s reputation as ‘worrisome.’ READ ALSO: Why I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president, by Jerry Gana Gana, who is gunning for the office of the president on…

  • ELECTORAL ACT: Presidency urges NASS to reconvene

    Electoral Act: Presidency urges NASS to reconvene

    — 10th September 2018

    President Buhari had, for the third time, last week, declined assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2018, amid irregularities and draft issues. • Says Buhari won’t discard card reader, e-voting Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has urged the National Assembly to cut short its recess and reconvene, to attend to the Electoral (Amendment) Bill….

  • SPONSORING

    Buhari, APC sponsoring some PDP presidential aspirants – Wike

    — 10th September 2018

    I know some of our presidential aspirants who are running on the sponsorship of the APC and the presidency,” he said. • Your party imploding, we’ve chased out moles – APC spokesman Romanus Ugwu, Abuja, Chukwudi Nweje, with agency reports Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has claimed that some presidential aspirants on the platform of…

  • UBA

    Senate: Ngige, Uba, 6 others pick APC forms in Anambra

    — 10th September 2018

    Ngige and Uba attended a caucus meeting Saturday night in Awka, where the State Working Committee adopted consensus for the forthcoming primaries. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Eight aspirants, including the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and the senator representing Anambra South in the Eighth Senate, Dr. Andy Uba, have picked forms for the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share