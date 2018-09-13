Pancreatic hormone secreting cancers

VIPoma is a pancreatic neuroendocrine, which secretes Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide. This substance increases intestinal motility leading to chronic watery diarrhoea, dehydration, hypokalemia or low level of potassium in the blood and achlorhydria. The combination of this symptom complex and its clinical manifestation is often referred to as Pancreatic Cholera Syndrome. This condition carries a poor prognosis or clinical outlook. Other hormones that are also affected by the activities of Somatostatin include the growth hormone and thyroid-stimulating hormone; both produced in the anterior pituitary gland in the brain. There others for want of space we may not be able to be listed here.

You must have noticed the three-letter suffix – oma – in the tumors mentioned above. For the uninitiated, in the study of oncology the suffix is used to describe a swelling with the source, substance produced or the cellular type preceding it. This is applicable to virtually all tumors. For example, if we had wanted to include adrenocorticotropic hormone ACTH as one the pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor we have designated it ACTHoma!

In terms of symptoms, pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors do not present with any specific clinical picture. Notwithstanding symptoms like abdominal or back pains mainly referred may be present though non-specific. Having loose stools, indigestion and signs of jaundice may all be present when the tumor is huge. This is usually the consequence of pressure and obstructive effects. It must be stated that more than two thirds of neuroendocrine tumors are non functional and therefore do not secrete hormones. Having so stated, it must be born in mind that most neuroendocrine tumors have elevated tumor marker in the blood. This then may be highly suggestive of the presence of the cancer.

The diagnoses of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are often delayed as a result of paucity of specific symptoms. At the time of diagnosis after a high index of suspicion measurements of hormones including pancreatic polypeptides, gastrin, proinsulin, insulin, glucagon and vasoactive intestinal peptide are usually carried out to enhance diagnosis. Computerised tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging is usually employed to determine the location of the tumor and size. This could be useful in staging the tumor, which is graded from l to IV. This is important in determining whether there is a need to proceed with a needle aspiration in order to ascertain the state of differentiation and treatment options.

The treatment options in the management of neuroendocrine neoplasm are varied and so many that cannot be accommodated here. There is a general principle involved which includes managing the symptoms, surgery for respectable or rather operable tumors and chemotherapy. Radiotherapy with radio nucleotide therapies are all included in this arsenal. The application of SOMATOSTATIN analog has also been found to be useful. The list is long.