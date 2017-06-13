The Sun News
13th June 2017 - Panama dumps Taiwan for China
13th June 2017 - Morocco to send food to Qatar after Gulf states cut ties
13th June 2017 - 15 missing after building collapses in Kenyan capital
13th June 2017 - Police boss assures Igbo residents of adequate protection in Kano
13th June 2017 - INTERVIEW: Women, root cause of corruption
13th June 2017 - FURORE OVER UNITY SCHOOLS ADMISSIONS
13th June 2017 - LASU and GLO partner to offer staff telecoms services
13th June 2017 - Emeka Offor Foundation donates over 1,000 books to FCE, Obudu
13th June 2017 - Mixing fun with pain
13th June 2017 - Combining football watching with studies
Panama dumps Taiwan for China

Panama dumps Taiwan for China

— 13th June 2017

Panama and China announced on Tuesday they were establishing diplomatic relations, as the Central American nation became the latest to dump Taiwan for closer ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

The move prompted an angry response from Taiwan and will likely further strain ties between Taipei and Beijing, which considers the self-ruled island a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland.

Taiwan is recognised by around 20 countries worldwide and its status is one of the most politically sensitive issues for Chinese leaders who pressure trade partners to accept its “one China” principle.

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela said in a nationally televised message “to the country and the world” that “Panama and China establish diplomatic relations today”.

The two countries issued a joint statement saying: “In light of the interests and wishes of both peoples, the Republic of Panama and People’s Republic of China have decided to grant each other, from the date of this document’s signing, mutual recognition, establishment of diplomatic ties at the ambassadorial level.”

After decades of siding with Taiwan in the disagreement over its status, Panama now “recognises that there is only one China in the world” and that Taiwan is part of Chinese territory.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Panamanian counterpart Isabel Saint Malo signed the communique in Beijing.

“This is a historic moment, China-Panama relations have opened a new chapter,” Wang said, adding that Panama’s decision was in “complete accordance” with its people’s interests and “in keeping with the times”.

Saint Malo said Panama and China had made an “important step” and started a “new page in our strategic relations”

The announcement comes after Beijing began construction last week of a container port, with natural gas facilities, in Panama’s northern province of Colon.

Panama had long stressed it had diplomatic ties with Taipei and commercial ones with Beijing.

Chinese ships, after those from the United States, are the number two users of the Panama Canal, the Central American country’s main source of budget revenue. (AFP)

