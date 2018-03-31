The Sun News
31st March 2018 - 2 injured in Ondo East APC bloody clash
31st March 2018 - Kebbi police rescue Chief Imam after 12 days in captivity
31st March 2018 - Easter: Christians urged to embrace teachings of Christ, live in peace
31st March 2018 - Four killed, 13 injured in Maiduguri blasts
31st March 2018 - Sierra Leone votes in delayed presidential run-off
31st March 2018 - Palestinian Gaza border protest ends in bloodbath
31st March 2018 - Move closer to God, Ademowo challenges Christians at Easter
31st March 2018 - JUST IN: 5 killed, 13 injured in Maiduguri blasts
31st March 2018 - APC Chairman Odigie-Oyegun speaking at APC NEC meeting in Abuja
31st March 2018 - When Naomi met Muhammadu
Home / World News / Palestinian Gaza border protest ends in bloodbath

Palestinian Gaza border protest ends in bloodbath

— 31st March 2018

Reuters

At least 16 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured on Friday by Israeli security forces confronting one of the largest Palestinian demonstrations along the Israel-Gaza border in recent years, Gaza medical officials said.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians, pressing for a right of return for refugees to what is now Israel, gathered along the fenced 65-km (40-mile) frontier where tents were erected for a planned six-week protest, local officials said. The Israeli military estimate was 30,000.

The United Nations Security Council was briefed on the violence in Gaza on Friday at the request of Kuwait. Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour told the council at least 17 Palestinian civilians were killed and more than 1,400 injured.

Families brought their children to the encampments just a few hundred metres (yards) from the Israeli security barrier with the Hamas Islamist-run enclave, and football fields were marked in the sand and scout bands played.

But as the day wore on, hundreds of Palestinian youths ignored calls from the organisers and the Israeli military to stay away from the frontier, where Israeli soldiers across the border kept watch from dirt mound embankments.

The military said its troops had used live fire only against people trying to sabotage the border security fence, some of them rolling burning tyres and throwing rocks, and that at least two of the dead were Hamas operatives.

Palestinian health officials said Israeli forces used mostly gunfire against the protesters, in addition to tear gas and rubber bullets. Witnesses said the military had deployed a drone over at least one location to drop tear gas.

One of the dead was aged 16 and at least 400 people were wounded by live gunfire, while others were struck by rubber bullets or treated for tear gas inhalation, Gaza health officials said.

Two Palestinians were killed by tank fire, the Gaza Health Ministry said. The Israeli military said the two were militants who had opened fire at troops across the border.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement that Israel was responsible for the violence and declared Saturday a national day of mourning.

