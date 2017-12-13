The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - Nsukka stands still as Kalu, Ovia, Sultan receive honorary doctorate degrees
13th December 2017 - When FCT rose for PLWDs 
13th December 2017 - US, UK security alert puts FCT on edge
13th December 2017 - Akwa Ibom LG polls : We’re focusing more on 2019 –APC
13th December 2017 - Igbo intellectuals, leaders launch book on restructuring
13th December 2017 - Day NCWS honoured agriculturists
13th December 2017 - Day foundation honoured DPO Garba, Dede Uzor in Onitsha
13th December 2017 - Group takes advocacy to agric sector in Anambra
13th December 2017 - Christmas: Okowa, Obiano assure Nigerians of free movement 
13th December 2017 - We’ll transform presidential lodge to national monument –Ambode
Home / World News / Palestinian Christians, Muslims unite against Trump

Palestinian Christians, Muslims unite against Trump

— 13th December 2017

Shortly  after US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Palestinians protested by turning off the lights on the Christmas tree outside Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity, the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

It was a timely reminder that while headlines focused on Islamist calls for uprisings and Trump’s references to Jewish historical ties, the president’s words also stirred deep feelings among the Palestinians’ small Christian community.

Coming out of the Sunday service in his Assyrian Catholic church in Jerusalem, Fredrick Hazo accused Trump of “dragging all the world into trouble”, and called on the U.S. leader to reverse his decision.

“We are united – Christians, Muslims, we are one,” said the 59-year-old Palestinian musician, standing in an alley in the heart of the Old City, surrounded by shops selling religious trinkets.

He was frustrated by the politics, but confident the delicate balance the three faiths kept in the holy city would prevail. “In this sacred place, God is protecting us all. We are guarded by his angels in Jerusalem,” Hazo added.

Christians make up around just one percent of the Palestinian population in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem – though they punch above their weight in local and national politics.

Back in July, Hazo protested alongside Muslims against Israel’s installation of security scanners at the nearby al-Aqsa mosque – Islam’s third holiest site – after two Arab-Israeli gunmen shot dead two Israeli police officers at the site.

It removed the metal detectors after days of bloody clashes, scenes that have not been repeated in the city since Trump’s declaration.

The appeals to religious unity inside Jerusalem’s walls stand in contrast to the more divided voices outside.

In the hours running up to Trump’s statement, Pope Francis called for the status quo in the city to be respected. The Episcopal Church of the United States said Trump’s announcement “could have profound ramifications on the peace process and the future of a two-state solution”.

But Trump’s decision found strong backing from another corner of the Christian community – many among his own country’s politically powerful evangelicals who see God’s hand in the modern-day return of Jews to a biblical homeland.

Trump convened a circle of evangelical advisers during his presidential bid, and he was the overwhelming favorite of white evangelical voters in last year’s U.S. election.

“We are all bible-believers and we believe that this is the bible-land and that Jerusalem is the ancient capital of Israel back to the days of King David,” said Dallas-based Mike Evans, part of an evangelical group that met Trump on Monday.

For Palestinian supermarket cashier Mohammed al-Hawa, however, Trump’s words and the logic behind them ignored the more complex reality on the ground.

People of all faith in Jerusalem were united in prayer, the 33-year-old said, even if they were divided over politics.

Post Views: 18
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th December 2017 at 6:08 am
    Reply

    That is unity of ignorance against their existence and future in this 21st century world.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Akwa Ibom LG polls : We’re focusing more on 2019 –APC

— 13th December 2017

• We’ll beat you again –PDP From Joe Effiong, Uyo   Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will not challenge the local government election conducted in the state penultimate Saturday. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 31 local government chairmanship seats and 329 councillor-ship positions in the state….

  • Christmas: Okowa, Obiano assure Nigerians of free movement 

    — 13th December 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano, have assured holiday makers to and from the eastern part of the country of free flow of traffic on Benin-Asaba-Onitsha road. Travelling on the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway is always unpleasant during yuletide, particularly at the River Niger Bridge Head,…

  • We’ll transform presidential lodge to national monument –Ambode

    — 13th December 2017

    By Moshood Adebayo The Federal Government yesterday completed the process of handing over the Presidential Lodge, Marina, to the Lagos State Government, 20 years after the journey to actualise it commenced. Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, while speaking during the ceremony, said his administration would put the edifice to good use and transform it into…

  • FG to demolish Costain, Jibowu bridges

    — 13th December 2017

    By Romanus Ugwu The Federal Government has revealed that arrangements have been concluded to demolish both Jibowu and Costain bridges for the ongoing construction of railway project connecting Lagos, Ogun and Ibadan. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this after an inspection tour of railway construction projects in Papalanto, Ogun State, yesterday. Amaechi further disclosed…

  • Desist from sacrilegious threat, BFM warns Ijaw freedom fighters

    — 13th December 2017

    • ‘We’re waiting for your 21-day ultimatum’ From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Benin youths, under the aegis of Benin Fundamental Movement (BFM) yesterday, warned the Ijaw Freedom Fighters (IFF) to desist from what they called sacrilegious threat to the traditional institution of Benin kingdom, describing it is a joke of the 21st century. BFM convener, Edosa Idada,…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share