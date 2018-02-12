The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Palestine to seek full UN membership in spite of U.S. veto threat
12th February 2018 - Buhari mourns John Shagaya
12th February 2018 - London City airport shut throughout Monday after WW2 bomb found in Thames
12th February 2018 - France FM visits Iraq to discuss reconstruction
12th February 2018 - Johnson-Sirleaf wins Mo Ibrahim prize for African Leadership
12th February 2018 - 5-year-old girl, 70 others killed in Russian plane crash
12th February 2018 - Middle East tour: US Secretary of State in Egypt
12th February 2018 - Zuma’s deputy consolidates control of govt
12th February 2018 - UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements
12th February 2018 - Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun
Home / World News / Palestine to seek full UN membership in spite of U.S. veto threat

Palestine to seek full UN membership in spite of U.S. veto threat

— 12th February 2018

Sputnik/NAN

Palestine will continue to seek a full membership in the UN in spite of the U.S. veto which seems even more inevitable under the current administration, Nabil Shaath, the foreign affairs adviser of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said.

He told Sputnik: “I have just arrived from Japan. The Japanese membership was vetoed five times at the Security Council, mostly by the Soviet Union at the time.

“Today the only user of the veto is the U. S. And they have no right to veto our full membership.

“Now that the General Assembly has accepted with a major majority that we are a state and we have the right to membership.

“The General Assembly cannot award us full membership … We will keep trying and let the U.S. veto it two-three more times.

“Maybe the world will get tired of Americans vetoing our membership,” Shaath said.

In 2012, the UN granted Palestine a non-member observer state status within the UN General Assembly.

Over the decades, Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in occupied areas, in spite of objections from the UN.

The State of Palestine is recognided by most states outside of Europe and North America, totaling over 190 countries.

He said Palestine will continue its contacts with the U. S., but rules out a political dialogue after Washington recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Shaath said: “so far there is really very little contact. After all we have a mission in Washington which the Americans threatened to close but did not close.

“So it is still operative. The Consul of America in Jerusalem has really one duty – to represent America with the Palestinians because the relationship between the America and Israel is conducted by the Embassy in Tel Aviv.”

Shaath said that the Palestinian side ruled out any political dialogue with the U.S.

“There is no political dialogue. There are matters that continue to work – visas, and trade, and many aspects did not stop.

“We did not cut our relationship with the U.S. But there is no political dialogue.

“We reject completely and totally the Trump’s statements about Jerusalem and the Trump’s attempt to eliminate Jerusalem and the refugees from the negotiation table, and the Trump’s attempts to cut down the aid to the UN organisation that deals with the Palestinian refugees.

“We are against all of that,” Shaath explained.

On December 6, 2017, President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and instructed the U.S. State Department to launch the process of moving the U.S. Embassy, currently located in Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem.

The step has prompted criticism from a number of states, first and foremost those in the Middle East and Palestine, and triggered a wave of protests in the region.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari mourns John Shagaya

— 12th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic accident that took the life of Sen. John Shagaya. In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and  Publicity, Femi Adesina, the  President, in his tribute to the late senator, described him as ‘a great Nigerian whose legacies will…

  • UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements

    — 12th February 2018

    The struggling Nigeria’s national currency may soon rebound against other world currencies as the UK Export Finance Agency says it would soon add the naira to its list of “pre-approved currencies” for trade transactions. It was reported at the weekend that naira would soon become one of the three West African currencies that UK Export…

  • Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun

    — 12th February 2018

    …Says 200,000 N-Power jobs created Uche Usim, Abuja  Amid fears of possible disruption in government’s spend ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Federal Government at the weekend assured that its capital budget would be insulated from the vagaries of politics but strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country, with concerted efforts to…

  • Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK

    — 12th February 2018

    …Beseige VAIDS hotlines, beg FG for extension  Uche Usim, Abuja Nigerians who own undisclosed properties in the United Kingdom (UK) are now in panic mode as the Federal Government has latched in on the new UK Regulation called the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) to access the properties, their locations and the tax compliance levels.  Consequently,…

  • Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

    — 12th February 2018

     Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, over the Federal Government’s concession policy on sugar importation. Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sugar concession policy, Abiodun Olasupo, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that other stakeholders, especially the companies granted waivers,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share